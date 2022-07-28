Sport
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
Ireland on Wednesday announced their squad for the two T20Is against South Africa as well as the first three games of the five-match series against Afghanistan in August 2022.
The selectors have kept faith in the group that played the three-match T20I series against New Zealand recently by retaining the same 14-member squad for the upcoming series against South Africa (two matches) and Afghanistan (three of the five matches).
Despite being whitewashed 3-0 at home by New Zealand, there were several positives for Ireland, including the lower-order batting form of Mark Adair and Curtis Campher. Paul Stirling gave yet another glimpse of his white-ball exploits with a 29-ball 40 in the final T20I, the ICC reported.
Amongst the bowlers, Josh Little finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with eight wickets in three games including a four-for in the second T20I.
Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young
Speaking on the squad selection, Chair of National Men’s Selectors Andrew White said: “We are now getting down to the final stages of our preparations as we build towards the Men’s T20 World Cup in October.
“The squad has faced two high-quality opponents in recent weeks, in India and New Zealand, and have stern tests ahead against South Africa and Afghanistan.
“We believe, while the results have not gone our way, the brand of cricket that [head coach] Heinrich Malan is instilling in the squad is showing positive signs and the players are beginning to equip themselves well as they build towards the World Cup in Australia.
“We have, however, sought to give ourselves a level of selection flexibility later in the Afghan series, and will announce a squad for the final two T20Is of that series in due course.”
The upcoming series against South Africa and Afghanistan will be the dress rehearsal for Ireland going into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year. After failing to make it to the Super 12 last year in Oman and UAE, Ireland will be eager to make a mark later this year in Australia.
This year, they are pitted against Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe in Group B in the First Round that begins on 16 October.
Afghans to take part in World Team Chess Tournament in India
Afghanistan will have a seven-member chess team in India this week for the 44th World Team Chess Tournament.
According to the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan (GDoPESA), the tournament will start on Wednesday and run through until August 10.
This event takes place every two years and 188 countries are sending teams for the men’s division.
“Fortunately, Afghanistan will also compete among these countries,” a GDoPESA statement read.
The participants of this event from Afghanistan are as follows:
1. Obaidullah Qureshi, team leader
2. Khyber Farazi, the team captain
3. Seyed Wahabuddin Mirzad, player
4. Habibullah Amini, player
5. Mohammad Sepehr Sakhawatti, player
6. Mohammad Yousef Muradi, player
7. Suleiman Ahmad Ashrafi, player
This global event will be held over eleven rounds on the Swiss system.
Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded in five team categories while individual medals will also be awarded to the best players.
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan.
Afghans love football, and through its dedication to bring enjoyment to about 36 million people in the country, ATN has worked closely with FIFA to bring what is undoubtedly the world’s most prestigious event into as many homes in Afghanistan as possible.
The move will definitely bring joy and give the poverty-stricken nation something to look forward to and ultimately enjoy as it emerges from a grueling 20-year war.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will kick off on November 21 and run through to December 18 and all matches, including the opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on ATN.
This year’s World Cup will however deviate slightly from historical norms and apart from being the first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East, it will also be the first time that a World Cup is held in Winter – given that it would be too hot to play football in summer in Qatar.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be the 22nd edition of the competition and 64 matches will take place across eight venues – Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium – all of which are in and around Doha.
Not much has been reported about the opening ceremony yet, but one thing we know is that there will be a change in tradition on that day.
Since the inception of the World Cup, the hosts have played the opening match. Qatar, however, will be breaking this tradition come November 21.
This will make them the second hosts to sit out the opegning game of the World Cup after South Korea and Japan did it 20 years ago in the 2002 World Cup.
This year however, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is reported to have special plans for the opening ceremony. This will see Senegal open the World Cup with Netherlands, before Qatar face Ecuador in the evening of November 21 when the Emir’s planned ceremony will take place.
Sheikh Tamim reportedly wants to put on a big fireworks display before his country – who are making their World Cup debut – faces Ecuador.
An afternoon kick-off would reduce the beauty of the display and as such, FIFA have agreed to push Qatar’s game until the evening of the opening day while the other teams in Group A, Senegal and the Netherlands, face off in the planned afternoon kickoff as the opening match.
The opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium, while Senegal and Netherlands will face off at Al Thumama Stadium.
Group Phase
The draw for the World Cup group phase took place in Doha on April 1 this year – which will be played from November 21 to December 2 and the 32-team line-up is split into eight groups.
The knockout phase will run from December 3 to 6 while the quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10.
The semi-finals will be played on December 13 and 14 and the play-off for third place will be December 17 – one day before the final.
Participating Teams
All 32 teams have officially qualified for this year’s World Cup, including the host nation.
In addition to Qatar, there have been 13 nations from Europe to qualify for the tournament, four from South America, four from Asia, five from Africa, four from North America, and Australia.
The countries that qualified are as follows: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, United States, Mexico, Wales, Australia and Costa Rica.
For a full match schedule CLICK HERE
About Ariana Television Network
Launched in 2005 by Dr Ehsanollah Bayat, Founder of ATN and the Chairman of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), ARIANA Television (ATN) and Radio Ariana 93.5 are the largest private media channels in Afghanistan, covering all 34 provinces and reaching about 36 million Afghans.
Focusing on information, content and entertainment that rekindles Afghanistan’s traditions and culture, ATN’s programming places particular emphasis on education, health, children’s programming, women’s and world issues.
The company also takes great pride in broadcasting accurate, unbiased news to its audience.
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Qatar will use drones to help protect football stadiums from potential attacks during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the BBC reported on Friday.
Fortem Technologies will provide interceptor drones, following an agreement with Qatar’s interior ministry to fend off potential attacks from other drones at football venues, the British broadcaster reported.
The Fortem drones will bring down and relocate other drones near stadiums that could pose a security threat.
The company reportedly said the “agreement reflects growing fears about the threat potential drone attacks pose in general.”
The US-based business says it has deployed anti-drone systems at other sporting events as well as donated portable versions of its system to Ukraine, and said it was also working on anti-drone measures for UK airports, according to the BBC report.
Professor David Dunn from the University of Birmingham in the UK told the BBC that the threat of attacks from terrorists using drones has increased because the technology has become more accessible.
Dr Steve Wright, from University of the West of England, believes worries about drones being used as a method of attack have been heightened partially because commercial drones have been modified into weapons in conflicts in Yemen and Ukraine.
He told the BBC that counter drones like Fortem’s can be effective against a threat from smaller drones but warned that as attacking drones increase in speed, they will be harder to stop.
