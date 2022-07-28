Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2022)

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan.

Afghans love football, and through its dedication to bring enjoyment to about 36 million people in the country, ATN has worked closely with FIFA to bring what is undoubtedly the world’s most prestigious event into as many homes in Afghanistan as possible.

The move will definitely bring joy and give the poverty-stricken nation something to look forward to and ultimately enjoy as it emerges from a grueling 20-year war.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will kick off on November 21 and run through to December 18 and all matches, including the opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on ATN.

This year’s World Cup will however deviate slightly from historical norms and apart from being the first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East, it will also be the first time that a World Cup is held in Winter – given that it would be too hot to play football in summer in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be the 22nd edition of the competition and 64 matches will take place across eight venues – Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium – all of which are in and around Doha.

Not much has been reported about the opening ceremony yet, but one thing we know is that there will be a change in tradition on that day.

Since the inception of the World Cup, the hosts have played the opening match. Qatar, however, will be breaking this tradition come November 21.

This will make them the second hosts to sit out the opegning game of the World Cup after South Korea and Japan did it 20 years ago in the 2002 World Cup.

This year however, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is reported to have special plans for the opening ceremony. This will see Senegal open the World Cup with Netherlands, before Qatar face Ecuador in the evening of November 21 when the Emir’s planned ceremony will take place.

Sheikh Tamim reportedly wants to put on a big fireworks display before his country – who are making their World Cup debut – faces Ecuador.

An afternoon kick-off would reduce the beauty of the display and as such, FIFA have agreed to push Qatar’s game until the evening of the opening day while the other teams in Group A, Senegal and the Netherlands, face off in the planned afternoon kickoff as the opening match.

The opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium, while Senegal and Netherlands will face off at Al Thumama Stadium.

Group Phase

The draw for the World Cup group phase took place in Doha on April 1 this year – which will be played from November 21 to December 2 and the 32-team line-up is split into eight groups.

The knockout phase will run from December 3 to 6 while the quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10.

The semi-finals will be played on December 13 and 14 and the play-off for third place will be December 17 – one day before the final.

Participating Teams

All 32 teams have officially qualified for this year’s World Cup, including the host nation.

In addition to Qatar, there have been 13 nations from Europe to qualify for the tournament, four from South America, four from Asia, five from Africa, four from North America, and Australia.

The countries that qualified are as follows: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, United States, Mexico, Wales, Australia and Costa Rica.

For a full match schedule CLICK HERE

About Ariana Television Network

Launched in 2005 by Dr Ehsanollah Bayat, Founder of ATN and the Chairman of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), ARIANA Television (ATN) and Radio Ariana 93.5 are the largest private media channels in Afghanistan, covering all 34 provinces and reaching about 36 million Afghans.

Focusing on information, content and entertainment that rekindles Afghanistan’s traditions and culture, ATN’s programming places particular emphasis on education, health, children’s programming, women’s and world issues.

The company also takes great pride in broadcasting accurate, unbiased news to its audience.