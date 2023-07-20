Afghans will never harm anyone, Muttaqi tells Pakistan’s special envoy

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2023)

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi in a meeting with visiting Pakistan’s special envoy in Kabul said on Wednesday that Afghans will never harm anyone and the Islamic Emirate will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.

According to a statement from Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi said that the Islamic Emirate always seeks security and stability in the region.

He emphasized that with the establishment of security and stability in Afghanistan, good opportunities have been created that will improve the economies of the two countries, start major projects and increase trade.

According to the statement, Pakistan’s special envoy, Asif Ali Durrani, congratulated the establishment of security and stability in Afghanistan after decades of war and added that he seeks to strengthen and expand the relations between the two countries.

Durrani said that Afghanistan and Pakistan have made commendable progress in the trade sector. According to him, security in the region is in the interest of all parties and Pakistan and Afghanistan cooperate in this area.

The diplomat said that Pakistan is willing to create bilateral mechanisms in the political and economic fields. He added that Pakistan will construct the remaining section of Torkham-Jalalabad road and it will facilitate the issuance of visas to Afghans, especially for patients.

During the meeting, Muttaqi called on Pakistan to solve the issues of Afghan prisoners in Pakistan and delay in the transfer of Afghan commercial goods.