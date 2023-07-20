Latest News
British MP Tobias Ellwood deletes video ‘lauding’ IEA in Afghanistan
British MP Tobias Ellwood has expressed regret and deleted a video on Twitter in which he praised the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for tackling opium and corruption after he faced criticism from fellow MPs.
Ellwood, who is chairman of defense committee in the UK’s parliament, conceded that the “video could be done better.”
The MP told TalkTV: “It’s important to put your hand up and acknowledge errors, however well intentioned.
“I stand up, I speak my mind. I try and find solutions especially on the international stage, and I’m very, very sorry that my reflection of my visit could have been much better worded and have been taken out of context.”
Ellwood added: “I’ll be very clear the last couple of days have probably been the most miserable as a Member of Parliament. I got it wrong.”
Earlier, Mark Francois, another British MP said that his colleague should be “very careful” in expressing his views if he wanted to remain as chair of the committee.
He described the video as “utterly bizarre”, arguing it was “lauding the Taliban’s (IEA) management of the country”.
Ellwood has been urging the British government to reopen its embassy in Kabul so that progressive improvements for girls’ education can be encouraged “incrementally”.
In his video, he claimed that security in Afghanistan had “vastly improved” since the IEA had returned to power, “corruption is down” and the opium trade has “all but disappeared”.
The video was posted also by IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Latest News
US would have invaded Afghanistan even without bin Laden: IEA’s deputy PM
The United States would invade Afghanistan even if al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden left the country, Maulavi Abdul Kabir, deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday.
“It was the zeal of our Amir-ul-Mominin that he didn’t leave something that would taunt us, which would be handing over a Muslim to infidels. But we should understand that even if that Muslim voluntarily left the country, US and NATO would certainly invade Afghanistan,” Abdul Kabir said addressing a gathering of local elders.
He said that the IEA has made great achievements in the past two years and the economy is improving and that the IEA wants good relations with the international community.
“We don’t want Afghanistan to be in confrontation with the world. Our policy is that Afghanistan remains peaceful, that we rebuild our country and strengthen our political system,” Abdul Kabir said.
“But we will never forego our Islamic and national values,” he added.
The official said that the IEA has official representatives in 16 countries.
He said that some major countries will soon expand relations with Afghanistan and export enough oil and gas to significantly reduce prices.
Kabir also said that a certain country which builds aircrafts and tanks has also offered to train Afghan technicians.
Latest News
Afghans will never harm anyone, Muttaqi tells Pakistan’s special envoy
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi in a meeting with visiting Pakistan’s special envoy in Kabul said on Wednesday that Afghans will never harm anyone and the Islamic Emirate will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.
According to a statement from Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi said that the Islamic Emirate always seeks security and stability in the region.
He emphasized that with the establishment of security and stability in Afghanistan, good opportunities have been created that will improve the economies of the two countries, start major projects and increase trade.
According to the statement, Pakistan’s special envoy, Asif Ali Durrani, congratulated the establishment of security and stability in Afghanistan after decades of war and added that he seeks to strengthen and expand the relations between the two countries.
Durrani said that Afghanistan and Pakistan have made commendable progress in the trade sector. According to him, security in the region is in the interest of all parties and Pakistan and Afghanistan cooperate in this area.
The diplomat said that Pakistan is willing to create bilateral mechanisms in the political and economic fields. He added that Pakistan will construct the remaining section of Torkham-Jalalabad road and it will facilitate the issuance of visas to Afghans, especially for patients.
During the meeting, Muttaqi called on Pakistan to solve the issues of Afghan prisoners in Pakistan and delay in the transfer of Afghan commercial goods.
Latest News
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
Officials at Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) say from now on, applicants should have an electronic ID card or a passport with them when they buy a SIM card, as paper IDs will no longer be accepted.
This plan was approved after being presented by ATRA and the Ministry of Telecommunications to the Islamic Emirate’s cabinet.
Jalal Shams, ATRA’s spokesperson, said that if a person does not have an electronic ID card or a passport when buying a SIM card, someone with the required documents needs to stand as guarantor.
“According to the change in obtaining a SIM card, the person who wants to get a SIM card must have an electronic ID or a passport,” said Shams.
He said that telecommunication companies are obliged to implement the new rule and accept only passports or electronic IDs. Paper IDs are no longer acceptable as there is the possibility of fraud, he said.
Members of the public have however said that the government should improve facilities for them to get electronic IDs and passports.
Since the IEA takeover, all SIM cards now have to be registered.
Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning plans
US would have invaded Afghanistan even without bin Laden: IEA’s deputy PM
British MP Tobias Ellwood deletes video ‘lauding’ IEA in Afghanistan
Afghans will never harm anyone, Muttaqi tells Pakistan’s special envoy
11 dead after a wall collapses in Pakistan during monsoon rains
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Five cement factories to be built in Afghanistan: minister
Pakistan to hand over Karachi port to UAE as it raises emergency funds
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: Trans-Afghan railway project agreement discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi describes IEA as inclusive government discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s claims over TTP presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Calls for engagement with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Reconstruction of 27 kms of Kabul-Kandahar highway gets underway
-
World5 days ago
Sweden protester abandons plan to burn the Torah and Bible
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat’s historical sites attract over 4,000 tourists in past three months
-
World4 days ago
Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran again raises issue of its water rights, says it won’t ‘compromise’
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup truck rolls off assembly line
-
4 days ago
Iran deports almost 5,000 ‘illegal’ migrants from Afghanistan in 24 hours
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul expo attracts over 25 Pakistani manufacturers