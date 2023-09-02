Science & Technology
After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Following the success of India’s moon landing, the country’s space agency launched a rocket on Saturday to study the sun in its first solar mission.
The rocket left a trail of smoke and fire as scientists clapped, a live broadcast on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) website showed, Reuters reported.
The broadcast was watched by nearly 500,000 viewers, while thousands gathered at a viewing gallery near the launch site to see the lift-off of the probe, which will aim to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras.
Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the Aditya-L1 launch follows India beating Russia late last month to become the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. While Russia had a more powerful rocket, India’s Chandrayaan-3 out-endured the Luna-25 to execute a textbook landing.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km (930,000 miles) over four months to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.
Those positions are called Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.
The mission has the capacity to make a “big bang in terms of science,” said Somak Raychaudhury, who was involved in the development of some components of the observatory, adding that energy particles emitted by the sun can hit satellites that control communications on earth.
“There have been episodes when major communications have gone down because a satellite has been hit by a big corona emission. Satellites in low earth orbit are the main focus of global private players, which makes the Aditya L1 mission a very important project,” he said.
Scientists hope to learn more about the effect of solar radiation on the thousands of satellites in orbit, a number growing with the success of ventures like the Starlink communications network of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
“The low earth orbit has been heavily polluted due to private participation, so understanding how to safeguard satellites there will have special importance in today’s space environment,” said Rama Rao Nidamanuri, head of the department of earth and space sciences at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology.
Longer term, data from the mission could help better understand the sun’s impact on earth’s climate patterns and the origins of solar wind, the stream of particles that flow from the sun through the solar system, ISRO scientists have said.
Pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has privatised space launches and is looking to open the sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market within the next decade.
As space turns into a global business, the country is also banking on the success of ISRO to showcase its prowess in the sector.
Science & Technology
India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
India’s moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements near the lunar south pole as it searches for signs of frozen water nearly a week after its historic moon landing, India’s space agency said Tuesday.
The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, said in a post on its website, AP reported.
The lunar rover had come down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft after last Wednesday’s touchdown near the moon’s south pole. The Chandrayan-3 Rover is expected to conduct experiments over 14 days, the ISRO has said.
The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.
The rover also will study the moon’s atmosphere and seismic activity, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said.
On Monday, the rover’s route was reprogrammed when it came close to a 4-meter-wide (13-foot-wide) crater. “It’s now safely heading on a new path,” the ISRO said.
The craft moves at a slow speed of around 10 centimeters (4 inches) per second to minimize shock and damage to the vehicle from the moon’s rough terrain.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India last week joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million.
India’s success came just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.
Science & Technology
Don’t miss tonight’s rare Super Blue Moon
People around the world can experience a rare celestial event tonight, Wednesday 30 August, by simply looking at the moon – or rather the Super Blue Moon.
According to NASA, a blue moon is when we see the full moon twice in a single month.
Don’t take the name too literally though as the moon will not be blue. However, on rare occasions, tiny particles in the air, typically of smoke or dust, can scatter away red wavelengths of light, causing the moon to appear blue.
This Blue Moon will be a supermoon, meaning the moon is closer to earth than is normal. And it is the third of four supermoons in a row but this one will be the biggest, and closest full supermoon of 2023.
Wednesday’s supermoon also coincides with planet Saturn, that can be seen in the sky near to the moon, also in her planetary position closest to the earth for 2023.
The next Super Blue Moon won’t be seen until January 2037, according to NASA.
NASA also said the Super Blue Moon is set to appear on Wednesday and the moon will appear full until around Friday morning.
Saturn will also appear just near the moon.
Science & Technology
What happened to shut down Toyota’s production in Japan?
Toyota Motor (7203.T) was ramping back production at its Japan-based factories on Wednesday after a computer system processing orders for vehicle parts broke down on Tuesday, forcing the closure of 14 assembly plants.
The disruption shut down a system that is at the core of Toyota’s lean manufacturing, a way of reducing inventory and maximizing production efficiency that the Japanese automaker pioneered and its rivals have widely adopted.
It’s not clear what caused the system outage, and Toyota has not provided details on what went wrong. The company said the cause was not a cyberattack, Reuters reported.
In February last year, Toyota also had to shut down the same 14 factories in Japan when one of its suppliers, Kojima Industries, which supplies plastic parts and electronic components to Toyota, said one of its file servers had been infected with a virus that carried an undisclosed threatening message.
That attack raised questions about the cybersecurity of Japan’s supply chain.
Toyota’s production has been recovering this year, so the outage could be potentially more costly than the 2022 shutdown.
Toyota’s domestic output was up 29% in the first half of this year, the first such increase in two years. Toyota makes a full range of vehicles in Japan from the budget Yaris to its most expensive models, including luxury Lexus brand cars.
Toyota’s production in Japan – about a third of its global output – averaged about 13,500 vehicles a day in the first half of the year, Reuters calculations showed. That excludes vehicles from group automakers Daihatsu and Hino.
Its average global vehicle sale price in the most recent quarter was equivalent to $26,384, based on its financial reporting. Using that as a proxy would mean a full-day of production at the 14 plants would be equivalent to $356 million in revenue.
Toyota has not said how or whether it will look to recoup the lost output.
Toyota essentially invented modern auto assembly with its “kanban” system for notifying suppliers of what parts are needed where and when to minimize inventory.
“Kanban” means signboard in Japanese, and the Toyota engineer and later executive, Taichi Ono, who developed the system drew inspiration from watching an American supermarket chain, Piggly Wiggly, manage its shelf stock on a trip to the United States in the 1950s.
Toyota’s system of lean production and just-in-time parts delivery has been adopted across the auto industry and widely studied. It shifted from a system of printed cards that managed supplier workflow to an internet-based “e-kanban” system more than 20 years ago.
Toyota’s kanban system, which relies on simple visual cues to organize workflow, has been adopted for other industries, including software development.
Koji Sato took over from Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda as CEO in April.
After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Afghanistan has good political and trade relations with certain countries: deputy PM
Muttaqi meets delegation of OIC and scholars of Islamic nations in Kabul
IEA rejects Amnesty’s claim cameras erode privacy rights
Badakhshan sees tourist numbers spike
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
Six water projects worth over 100 million AFN inaugurated in Nangarhar
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
Exclusive interview with Fasihudin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff
Exclusive interview with Omar Zakhilwal, ex-finance minister
Tahawol: Gathering of religious scholars in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit with Iranian delegation discussed
Saar: Concerns over Daesh existence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Truck carrying figs from Afghanistan set on fire in Balochistan, Pakistan
-
Health5 days ago
WHO announces start of second round of polio vaccinations in six provinces
-
Business5 days ago
Concerns rise over price of eggs as winter looms
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan company exports products to France and Turkey
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket fans shocked at Naveen’s exclusion from Asia Cup squad
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan court quashes sedition case against Imran Khan
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: US ties with Afghanistan in last 2 years reviewed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan railway delegation heads to Iran for talks