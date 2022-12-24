Latest News
Al Qaeda releases video reportedly narrated by ‘deceased’ al-Zawahiri
Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a US raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday.
The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point towards a time frame for when it could have been made.
Zawahiri who had been in hiding for years, was reportedly killed in a US strike in Afghanistan last year. At the time, US officials said the operation had been the result of “careful, patient and persistent” work by the counterterrorism and intelligence community.
Al Qaeda has not named a successor. But Saif al-Adel, a mysterious, low-key former Egyptian special forces officer who is a high-ranking member of Al Qaeda, is seen by experts as the top contender, Reuters reported.
Latest News
Efforts underway to reopen universities and schools for girls: sources
Following the international and domestic outcry over the suspension of higher education for women, security officials are trying to resolve the issue in consultation with senior leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), sources said.
According to the government sources, who spoke to Ariana News on condition of anonymity, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Minister of Interior Affairs, and Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Minister of Defense, have discussed this matter with each other and a delegation is expected to travel to Kandahar in order to discuss the issue with the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate.
This comes after some experts praised Haqqani and Mujahid for their efforts.
“Haqqani and Mujahid have started efforts in this matter and we praise these efforts and request them to be the means to solve the problem and open the gates of universities and schools [to girls and women],” said Najibullah Jameh, a political analyst.
Some experts believe that the recent decision of the Ministry of Higher Education to suspend girls’ education will create a gap between the people and the government.
“We hope that the gates of schools and universities will be opened for female students as soon as possible,” said Obaidullah Baheer, a university professor.
It should be noted that the US foreign minister also warned the previous day that if Kabul does not reverse its decision, it will have “costs”.
Latest News
Russia, India can help in reviving intra-Afghan dialogue: Kabulov
Russia and India can play a role in reviving the “intra-Afghan dialogue” if the the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) requests such assistance, Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has said.
“I hope that the Taliban (IEA) will learn from the mistakes made by the former President [Ghani] and from its previous experience in 1996-2001. How to find a solution – through broadly representative intra-Afghan consultations, a Loya Jirga or something else – is up to the Afghan people themselves to decide. Russia is ready to provide necessary assistance in this regard if such a signal comes from Kabul. We are convinced that India’s role in it will also be required,” Kabulov said in an interview with Indian newspaper The Hindu.
Kabulov gave a broad impression of Russia’s position regarding the IEA and said, “The objective reality is that the Taliban controls almost all the territory of Afghanistan. An interim government has been formed, and it is functioning.”
From the Russian point of view, the forces that are opposing the Taliban “are not competitive,” he stated.
Kabulov said the IEA’s counter-terror measures are “insufficient” but they deserve “tribute” and that the regional countries are willing to help the IEA defeat the security threats.
“We see that the Taliban (IEA) forces are doing a serious job to fight the ISIS and other terrorist groups in the country, although they are still far from solving the problem as a whole,” said Kabulov, adding, “it is worth paying tribute to the counter-terrorism measures taken by the Taliban (IEA) government, but we believe them to be insufficient.”
He also said it is not correct for the United Nations to allow the representative of the previous Afghan government to continue to occupy the chair of the Permanent Representative of Afghanistan at the United Nations.
Latest News
US warns of ‘costs’ if IEA’s suspension of women from universities not reversed
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of costs if it does not reverse its decision to suspend university education for women in the country.
Blinken said on Thursday that the IEA will not be able to improve relations with the rest of the world if it continued to deny Afghan women their fundamental rights.
“What they’ve done is to try to sentence Afghan women and girls to a dark future without opportunity,” Blinken said during an end-of-year news conference in Washington, DC.
“And the bottom line is that no country is going to be able to succeed – much less thrive – if it denies half its population the opportunity to contribute.
“And to be clear, we’re engaged with other countries on this right now – there are going to be costs if this is not reversed if this has not changed,” said Blinken, without specifying what the measures might include.
On Tuesday, IEA told universities across the country to suspend education for women until further notice.
In an interview with RTA on Thursday night, the minister of higher education Neda Mohammad Nadeem said there were a number of reasons behind the decision to ban women from attending university.
He said reforms imposed by the IEA on the higher education sector had not been implemented.
According to him, there were four key reasons for the decision. These were that female students were not observing the full hijab rule, that women living in dormitories were on their own and not accompanied by a male relative, that co-education of male and female students continued and that some faculties for women were not in keeping with Islamic laws.
IEA’s recent decision on female university students has been met with a global outcry. Not only have Western countries condemned the decision but Islamic nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Turkey, among others, have also called for the decision to be overturned.
Efforts underway to reopen universities and schools for girls: sources
Tesla driver blames self-driving mode for eight-car pileup
At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in LPG gas tanker explosion in South Africa
Al Qaeda releases video reportedly narrated by ‘deceased’ al-Zawahiri
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for inclusive government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
TTP attacks Pakistan from ‘within its territory’, says the group’s leader
-
Regional4 days ago
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan tops list of 7 countries where children were most in need in 2022
-
Business4 days ago
DAB confirms the newly printed Afghani banknotes are still not in circulation
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA orders universities to suspend classes for women
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ned Price: IEA release two Americans detained in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
-
World4 days ago
Southeast Asian politicians call for rescue of boat carrying 200 Rohingya refugees