Efforts underway to reopen universities and schools for girls: sources

Following the international and domestic outcry over the suspension of higher education for women, security officials are trying to resolve the issue in consultation with senior leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), sources said.

According to the government sources, who spoke to Ariana News on condition of anonymity, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Minister of Interior Affairs, and Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Minister of Defense, have discussed this matter with each other and a delegation is expected to travel to Kandahar in order to discuss the issue with the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate.

This comes after some experts praised Haqqani and Mujahid for their efforts.

“Haqqani and Mujahid have started efforts in this matter and we praise these efforts and request them to be the means to solve the problem and open the gates of universities and schools [to girls and women],” said Najibullah Jameh, a political analyst.

Some experts believe that the recent decision of the Ministry of Higher Education to suspend girls’ education will create a gap between the people and the government.

“We hope that the gates of schools and universities will be opened for female students as soon as possible,” said Obaidullah Baheer, a university professor.

It should be noted that the US foreign minister also warned the previous day that if Kabul does not reverse its decision, it will have “costs”.