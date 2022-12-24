Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2022)

The officials of Nangarhar Department of Labor and Social Affairs say more than 800 women are engaged in vocational training in the center and districts of this province.

According to the officials, tailoring, embroidery and shoemaking are professions that have been provided for these women.

The training in these professions has been provided by a number of foundations.

“In Nangarhar province, 880 women have been provided training in various professions, and they are currently receiving training,” said Faridullah Haqqani, head of labor and social affairs for Nangarhar.

A number of teachers who teach these professions say they are trying to increase such opportunities.

The women who have been provided with professional training are happy, and called on the government and charities to expand this process.

“I have been working in tailoring for two months and I am very happy and I thank the organization that has made this field favorable for us,” said Zala, one of the students.

Meanwhile, not only women have the opportunity for professional training, but also many men have reportedly been provided vocational training in this province.