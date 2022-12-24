Latest News
Hekmatyar to UN: Leave Afghanistan’s seat empty if not given to IEA
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-i-Islami, has called on the United Nations to let Afghanistan’s seat stay empty if it cannot be given to the Islamic Emirate.
IEA last year nominated their current head of their political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, as Afghanistan’s UN ambassador, but the seat is still held by Naseer Ahmad Fayeq, representative of the previous Afghan government.
“If the United Nations couldn’t hand over the seat to the current government, could it not let it be empty,” Hekmatyar said in his weekly Friday sermon.
He said that Fayeq represents only himself.
On the issue of the suspension of university education for women, Hekmatyar said that there should be no distinction between males and females when it comes to education.
“If there are security or moral threats in the society, it is the same for both. Teenage boys face the same threats as girls do,” Hekmatyar said, adding that a safe environment should be created for both.
Latest News
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
The officials of Nangarhar Department of Labor and Social Affairs say more than 800 women are engaged in vocational training in the center and districts of this province.
According to the officials, tailoring, embroidery and shoemaking are professions that have been provided for these women.
The training in these professions has been provided by a number of foundations.
“In Nangarhar province, 880 women have been provided training in various professions, and they are currently receiving training,” said Faridullah Haqqani, head of labor and social affairs for Nangarhar.
A number of teachers who teach these professions say they are trying to increase such opportunities.
The women who have been provided with professional training are happy, and called on the government and charities to expand this process.
“I have been working in tailoring for two months and I am very happy and I thank the organization that has made this field favorable for us,” said Zala, one of the students.
Meanwhile, not only women have the opportunity for professional training, but also many men have reportedly been provided vocational training in this province.
Latest News
Efforts underway to reopen universities and schools for girls: sources
Following the international and domestic outcry over the suspension of higher education for women, security officials are trying to resolve the issue in consultation with senior leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), sources said.
According to the government sources, who spoke to Ariana News on condition of anonymity, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Minister of Interior Affairs, and Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Minister of Defense, have discussed this matter with each other and a delegation is expected to travel to Kandahar in order to discuss the issue with the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate.
This comes after some experts praised Haqqani and Mujahid for their efforts.
“Haqqani and Mujahid have started efforts in this matter and we praise these efforts and request them to be the means to solve the problem and open the gates of universities and schools [to girls and women],” said Najibullah Jameh, a political analyst.
Some experts believe that the recent decision of the Ministry of Higher Education to suspend girls’ education will create a gap between the people and the government.
“We hope that the gates of schools and universities will be opened for female students as soon as possible,” said Obaidullah Baheer, a university professor.
It should be noted that the US foreign minister also warned the previous day that if Kabul does not reverse its decision, it will have “costs”.
Latest News
Al Qaeda releases video reportedly narrated by ‘deceased’ al-Zawahiri
Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a US raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday.
The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point towards a time frame for when it could have been made.
Zawahiri who had been in hiding for years, was reportedly killed in a US strike in Afghanistan last year. At the time, US officials said the operation had been the result of “careful, patient and persistent” work by the counterterrorism and intelligence community.
Al Qaeda has not named a successor. But Saif al-Adel, a mysterious, low-key former Egyptian special forces officer who is a high-ranking member of Al Qaeda, is seen by experts as the top contender, Reuters reported.
Tahawol: Russia hosting Intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Hekmatyar to UN: Leave Afghanistan’s seat empty if not given to IEA
Saar: Efforts for reopening of universities for girls discussed
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
Efforts underway to reopen universities and schools for girls: sources
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Afghanistan exports biscuits to Kazakhstan
MoIC ships large consignment of Afghan products to Europe
Tahawol: Russia hosting Intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Saar: Efforts for reopening of universities for girls discussed
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
TTP attacks Pakistan from ‘within its territory’, says the group’s leader
-
Regional5 days ago
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan tops list of 7 countries where children were most in need in 2022
-
Business4 days ago
DAB confirms the newly printed Afghani banknotes are still not in circulation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ned Price: IEA release two Americans detained in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA orders universities to suspend classes for women
-
World4 days ago
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
-
World4 days ago
Southeast Asian politicians call for rescue of boat carrying 200 Rohingya refugees