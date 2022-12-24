Hekmatyar to UN: Leave Afghanistan’s seat empty if not given to IEA

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2022)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-i-Islami, has called on the United Nations to let Afghanistan’s seat stay empty if it cannot be given to the Islamic Emirate.

IEA last year nominated their current head of their political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, as Afghanistan’s UN ambassador, but the seat is still held by Naseer Ahmad Fayeq, representative of the previous Afghan government.

“If the United Nations couldn’t hand over the seat to the current government, could it not let it be empty,” Hekmatyar said in his weekly Friday sermon.

He said that Fayeq represents only himself.

On the issue of the suspension of university education for women, Hekmatyar said that there should be no distinction between males and females when it comes to education.

“If there are security or moral threats in the society, it is the same for both. Teenage boys face the same threats as girls do,” Hekmatyar said, adding that a safe environment should be created for both.