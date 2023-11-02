All you need to know about Afghanistan vs Netherlands match in 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2023)

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has seen many unexpected outcomes so far. A supposedly weaker team like Afghanistan has defeated defending champions England and established sub-continental sides like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Similarly, the Netherlands have also delighted their supporters by beating South Africa and Bangladesh.

Both the teams have won their respective last match and will be looking forward to maintaining their momentum.

The race for the semi-finals is into its last phase, and Afghanistan’s hopes are still alive. The Afghans have three wins out of six matches and must defeat the Dutch to stay in the reckoning for a historic last-four spot.

The Netherlands have also been a dark horse in the tournament, though their chances of qualifying are bleak, as they have secured just two wins in six matches. But their potential, skills and spirit are enough to turn the tables on other teams. Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by a whopping 87 runs in their last game, and if luck favours them and they win three consecutive matches from here on, the Netherlands might well qualify for the semi-finals.

Netherlands and Afghanistan have played nine ODI matches against each other. Afghanistan have won seven matches, while the Netherlands have won just two.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Ali Khil, Fazal Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reyaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmat Omarzai, Abdul Rahman,Rahmat Shah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najib Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Logan van Beek,Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

The match will be played on Friday, November 3 at 1pm Kabul time at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

For fans in Afghanistan

Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.

As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.

Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!

Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:

• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai

• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune

• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow

• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai

• Afghanistan vs South Africa: Friday, November 10, 2023, Ahmedabad