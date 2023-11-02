Sport
All you need to know about Afghanistan vs Netherlands match in 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has seen many unexpected outcomes so far. A supposedly weaker team like Afghanistan has defeated defending champions England and established sub-continental sides like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Similarly, the Netherlands have also delighted their supporters by beating South Africa and Bangladesh.
Both the teams have won their respective last match and will be looking forward to maintaining their momentum.
The race for the semi-finals is into its last phase, and Afghanistan’s hopes are still alive. The Afghans have three wins out of six matches and must defeat the Dutch to stay in the reckoning for a historic last-four spot.
The Netherlands have also been a dark horse in the tournament, though their chances of qualifying are bleak, as they have secured just two wins in six matches. But their potential, skills and spirit are enough to turn the tables on other teams. Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by a whopping 87 runs in their last game, and if luck favours them and they win three consecutive matches from here on, the Netherlands might well qualify for the semi-finals.
Netherlands and Afghanistan have played nine ODI matches against each other. Afghanistan have won seven matches, while the Netherlands have won just two.
Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Ali Khil, Fazal Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reyaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmat Omarzai, Abdul Rahman,Rahmat Shah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najib Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Logan van Beek,Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.
The match will be played on Friday, November 3 at 1pm Kabul time at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
For fans in Afghanistan
Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.
As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.
Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!
Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup
Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed three wickets while openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique cracked half-centuries as Pakistan stormed to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday to stay afloat in the race for a World Cup semi-final place.
Shaheen’s 3-23 helped Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh for just 204 in 45.1 overs before Zaman’s 74-ball 81 and Shafique’s 69-ball 68 guided Pakistan over the line for the loss of three wickets with 105 balls to spare, AFP reported.
The victory revived Pakistan’s outside hopes of reaching the semi-finals with six points from seven matches.
They still need to win against New Zealand (November 4 in Bengaluru) and England (Kolkata on November 11) and also hope other results go their way if they are to stay in the tournament.
In contrast, Bangladesh became the first side to crash out of the 10-team event with just one win from seven games.
“We are trying to win our next two matches and let’s see where we stand. We will take a lot of confidence into those matches,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who singled out Zaman for special praise.
“We know when Fahkar plays the way he can for 20-30 overs it is a different ball game. So we let him play his natural game and it is good to see.”
Needing to improve their net run-rate, Zaman and Shafique cruised to 128 by the 22nd over.
Shafique hit nine boundaries and two sixes as he made his third half century in addition to a hundred in the tournament.
He fell leg-before to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz while Azam holed out to the same bowler for nine.
Zaman, who recovered from a knee injury to replace Imam-ul-Haq in one of three changes for Pakistan, smashed seven sixes and three boundaries, his 16th ODI fifty, but first after 11 innings.
He holed out to Miraz in the 28th over but Mohammad Rizwan (26) and Iftikhar Ahmed (17) remained undefeated to complete the modest chase.
Miraz finished with 3-60, the only bright spot in Bangladesh’s bowling.
“Two more matches hopefully we can bounce back. The fans supported us and are behind us whether we are doing well or not,” said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.
“We have to give something back to them so they can smile.”
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune on Monday to record their third win of the World Cup and maintain their hopes of a semi-final place.
Set 242 to win after a disciplined bowling display, Afghanistan finished on 242-3 with Azmatullah Omarzai unbeaten on 73 and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi 58 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken stand of 111.
Victory meant Afghanistan, who’d already beaten champions England, had won back-to-back matches at the World Cup for the first time after they defeated Pakistan by eight wickets last time out.
Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi made a huge statement by unleashing his full fury to grab four wickets as underwhelming Sri Lanka batters struggled to a below-par 241 all out on an easy-paced pitch in a crucial World Cup match on Monday.
While left-armer Farooqi’s (4/34) fiery pace made life difficult for the rivals, Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/38) and Rashid Khan (1/50) showed the right intent and energy to create pressure and restrict in-form batters like Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.
After being asked to bat first, Sri Lankan batting never got going as Farooqi, Mujeeb and Rashid, who is playing his 100th ODI, bowled tight lengths and varied pace despite them getting little assistance from the MCA Stadium surface that played true through the 50 overs.
Familiar foes Afghanistan and Sri Lanka meet with semi-finals still within reach
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will both be out to even up their win-loss record and give their hopes of reaching the knockout stages a huge boost when the sides meet in Pune on Monday.
Both sides have surged back into semi-final contention with giant-killing victories, as Afghanistan stunned Pakistan and Sri Lanka made it two on the trot with a win over titleholders England, icc-cricket.com reported.
Sri Lanka have a strong recent record against Afghanistan having won their past three clashes in the format including a thriller in the Asia Cup by only two runs, and boast opener Pathum Nissanka in red-hot form following four consecutive fifties.
But the luckless Sri Lanka have been hit by further injury with in-form pacer Lahiru Kumara the latest in their squad to be sidelined, while Afghanistan have a settled line-up packed in spin power.
The recent past will count for little with the winner of this meeting set to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stages, while the loser will have no more margin for error as they fall back into the chasing pack.
