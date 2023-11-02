India crush Sri Lanka, become first team to qualify for semifinals

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2023)

India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.

Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters — Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) — could reach double digits.

Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8.

Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls), Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) led India’s batting.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 35 off 24 balls pushed India past 350.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was the stand out bowler for Sri Lanka ending with figures of five for 80 in 10 overs.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli’s inspiring partnership, combined with Shreyas Iyer’s explosive performance in the middle overs, propelled India to a formidable total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Gill, Kohli, and Iyer made the most of the scoring opportunities in the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium.

Dilshan Madhushanka and Dushmantha Chameera initiated proceedings for Sri Lanka, making a strong start after winning the toss and electing to field against the undefeated Indian side.