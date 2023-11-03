Sport
Afghanistan beat Netherlands to keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive
Afghanistan kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive after beating the Netherlands by seven wickets in a low-scoring group game on Friday.
Afghanistan climbed to fifth in the standings with eight points, behind New Zealand on net run rate. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals.
Afghanistan had won only one game in two previous World Cups, but the Asian side now have four wins in the tournament in India having also beaten defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
“Of course we are 100% trying our best to make the semi-finals. If that happens that will be a big achievement for our country,” Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said after leading the run-chase with an unbeaten fifty.
“I lost my mother three months ago, so my family is in pain. That would be a big achievement, first of all to our country and then to my family also.
“Right now a lot of refugees are struggling. We are with them in this tough time, I dedicate this win to refugees who are in pain.”
Chasing 180 for victory, Afghanistan were 55-2 but Rahmat Shah scored a breezy 52 off 54 balls to set the platform for a comfortable chase.
Shahidi then made 56 to guide Afghanistan home in the 32nd over, smashing the winning runs with his sixth boundary.
FOUR RUN OUTS
Earlier, the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first but Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck in the first over when he trapped opener Wesley Barresi lbw to claim his 100th ODI wicket.
Shahidi had praised Afghanistan’s batting and bowling in the victory, but it was their fielding which restricted the Dutch to a low total as the next four batters were all run out after mix-ups.
Max O’Dowd (42) looked set for a big score with nine fours but was run out by fine work in the deep from Azmatullah Omarzai, who shattered the stumps with a direct hit as the opener’s dive was in vain.
Captain Scott Edwards — top scorer for the Dutch at the tournament — was run out first ball by Afghan keeper Ikram Alikhil when he played a shot and stepped out of the crease not knowing where the ball was.
“Definitely not ideal, four run outs in our top five is hard to come back from. I thought we started well and set ourselves up for a big total but gave it away,” Edwards said.
“(We thought) 280 would have been a good score. We’ve done well batting first, we’ve been good defending scores.”
Sybrand Engelbrecht was the lone middle order batter to provide resistance with a patient 58 but the Dutch were all out for 179 in the 47th over, with Alikhil involved in six dismissals and Mohammad Nabi picked up three wickets.
Afghanistan next play Australia and South Africa. The Netherlands, who are eighth, play England and hosts India.
India crush Sri Lanka, become first team to qualify for semifinals
India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs on Thursday.
Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.
Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters — Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) — could reach double digits.
Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8.
Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls), Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) led India’s batting.
Ravindra Jadeja’s 35 off 24 balls pushed India past 350.
Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was the stand out bowler for Sri Lanka ending with figures of five for 80 in 10 overs.
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli’s inspiring partnership, combined with Shreyas Iyer’s explosive performance in the middle overs, propelled India to a formidable total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
Gill, Kohli, and Iyer made the most of the scoring opportunities in the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium.
Dilshan Madhushanka and Dushmantha Chameera initiated proceedings for Sri Lanka, making a strong start after winning the toss and electing to field against the undefeated Indian side.
All you need to know about Afghanistan vs Netherlands match in 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has seen many unexpected outcomes so far. A supposedly weaker team like Afghanistan has defeated defending champions England and established sub-continental sides like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Similarly, the Netherlands have also delighted their supporters by beating South Africa and Bangladesh.
Both the teams have won their respective last match and will be looking forward to maintaining their momentum.
The race for the semi-finals is into its last phase, and Afghanistan’s hopes are still alive. The Afghans have three wins out of six matches and must defeat the Dutch to stay in the reckoning for a historic last-four spot.
The Netherlands have also been a dark horse in the tournament, though their chances of qualifying are bleak, as they have secured just two wins in six matches. But their potential, skills and spirit are enough to turn the tables on other teams. Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by a whopping 87 runs in their last game, and if luck favours them and they win three consecutive matches from here on, the Netherlands might well qualify for the semi-finals.
Netherlands and Afghanistan have played nine ODI matches against each other. Afghanistan have won seven matches, while the Netherlands have won just two.
Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Ali Khil, Fazal Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reyaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmat Omarzai, Abdul Rahman,Rahmat Shah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najib Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Logan van Beek,Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.
The match will be played on Friday, November 3 at 1pm Kabul time at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
For fans in Afghanistan
Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.
As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.
Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!
Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
Afghanistan’s fixtures are as follows:
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Africa: Friday, November 10, 2023, Ahmedabad
Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup
Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed three wickets while openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique cracked half-centuries as Pakistan stormed to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday to stay afloat in the race for a World Cup semi-final place.
Shaheen’s 3-23 helped Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh for just 204 in 45.1 overs before Zaman’s 74-ball 81 and Shafique’s 69-ball 68 guided Pakistan over the line for the loss of three wickets with 105 balls to spare, AFP reported.
The victory revived Pakistan’s outside hopes of reaching the semi-finals with six points from seven matches.
They still need to win against New Zealand (November 4 in Bengaluru) and England (Kolkata on November 11) and also hope other results go their way if they are to stay in the tournament.
In contrast, Bangladesh became the first side to crash out of the 10-team event with just one win from seven games.
“We are trying to win our next two matches and let’s see where we stand. We will take a lot of confidence into those matches,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who singled out Zaman for special praise.
“We know when Fahkar plays the way he can for 20-30 overs it is a different ball game. So we let him play his natural game and it is good to see.”
Needing to improve their net run-rate, Zaman and Shafique cruised to 128 by the 22nd over.
Shafique hit nine boundaries and two sixes as he made his third half century in addition to a hundred in the tournament.
He fell leg-before to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz while Azam holed out to the same bowler for nine.
Zaman, who recovered from a knee injury to replace Imam-ul-Haq in one of three changes for Pakistan, smashed seven sixes and three boundaries, his 16th ODI fifty, but first after 11 innings.
He holed out to Miraz in the 28th over but Mohammad Rizwan (26) and Iftikhar Ahmed (17) remained undefeated to complete the modest chase.
Miraz finished with 3-60, the only bright spot in Bangladesh’s bowling.
“Two more matches hopefully we can bounce back. The fans supported us and are behind us whether we are doing well or not,” said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.
“We have to give something back to them so they can smile.”
