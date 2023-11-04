Sport
Shahidi dedicates Afghanistan win to refugees in Pakistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan captain, dedicated his side’s seven-wicket win over Netherlands to the thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan who are facing the prospect of being deported back to Afghanistan.
Shahidi was speaking after a comfortable win in Lucknow, Afghanistan’s third in a row and one which sees them move to eight points and closer to a semi-final spot, albeit with two games left to play against Australia and South Africa, ESPNcricinfo reported.
“Right now, a lot of refugee peoples are in struggle so we are watching their videos and we are sad for that and we are with them in this tough time,” Shahidi said after the game. “I dedicate this win to those refugees that are in pain and also to all country peoples back home.”
Nearly two million Afghan refugees that Pakistan says are in the country illegally had been told by the government to leave by November 1 or face either deportation or arrest.
Pakistan has a long history of taking in Afghan refugees, dating back to 1979 when the former Soviet Union came into Afghanistan in a new front of the Cold War with the US.
The issue has been close to the hearts of the cricket team. Following their eight-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Chennai last week, Ibrahim Zadran also dedicated the win to refugees being forced to leave.
“I think the players are attuned with everything that’s going on back home, whether it’s an earthquake and other things,” Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan’s coach, said on Friday after the Netherlands win.
“So they realise, and I think they’re enjoying the joy that they’re giving to the Afghan people and the smile that they currently have on their face in the changing room, but also the smiles that’s giving everybody else. That’s the great thing about sport and being able to touch people far further afield than just here in the stadium or in this country, but back home as well.”
Afghanistan are now fifth on the points table, outside the top four on net run-rate but with the same points as New Zealand and Australia. They take on an in-form Australia in Mumbai first, on Tuesday, and then a rampaging South Africa in Ahmedabad, among their toughest tests.
“I think you’ve got to definitely prepare and have a look at how the opposition are going to play, but the thing is with us, I certainly feel that if we worry, we just focus on how we play and what makes us the side that we are,” Trott said.
“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t look at the opposition too much and forget about what we’ve got to do well. So that’ll be it and obviously we’ll prepare for Australia, a very good side along with South Africa but right now we’re focused on Australia and what we can do to beat them.”
Afghanistan beat Netherlands to keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive
Afghanistan kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive after beating the Netherlands by seven wickets in a low-scoring group game on Friday.
Afghanistan climbed to fifth in the standings with eight points, behind New Zealand on net run rate. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals.
Afghanistan had won only one game in two previous World Cups, but the Asian side now have four wins in the tournament in India having also beaten defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
“Of course we are 100% trying our best to make the semi-finals. If that happens that will be a big achievement for our country,” Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said after leading the run-chase with an unbeaten fifty.
“I lost my mother three months ago, so my family is in pain. That would be a big achievement, first of all to our country and then to my family also.
“Right now a lot of refugees are struggling. We are with them in this tough time, I dedicate this win to refugees who are in pain.”
Chasing 180 for victory, Afghanistan were 55-2 but Rahmat Shah scored a breezy 52 off 54 balls to set the platform for a comfortable chase.
Shahidi then made 56 to guide Afghanistan home in the 32nd over, smashing the winning runs with his sixth boundary.
FOUR RUN OUTS
Earlier, the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first but Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck in the first over when he trapped opener Wesley Barresi lbw to claim his 100th ODI wicket.
Shahidi had praised Afghanistan’s batting and bowling in the victory, but it was their fielding which restricted the Dutch to a low total as the next four batters were all run out after mix-ups.
Max O’Dowd (42) looked set for a big score with nine fours but was run out by fine work in the deep from Azmatullah Omarzai, who shattered the stumps with a direct hit as the opener’s dive was in vain.
Captain Scott Edwards — top scorer for the Dutch at the tournament — was run out first ball by Afghan keeper Ikram Alikhil when he played a shot and stepped out of the crease not knowing where the ball was.
“Definitely not ideal, four run outs in our top five is hard to come back from. I thought we started well and set ourselves up for a big total but gave it away,” Edwards said.
“(We thought) 280 would have been a good score. We’ve done well batting first, we’ve been good defending scores.”
Sybrand Engelbrecht was the lone middle order batter to provide resistance with a patient 58 but the Dutch were all out for 179 in the 47th over, with Alikhil involved in six dismissals and Mohammad Nabi picked up three wickets.
Afghanistan next play Australia and South Africa. The Netherlands, who are eighth, play England and hosts India.
India crush Sri Lanka, become first team to qualify for semifinals
India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs on Thursday.
Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.
Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters — Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) — could reach double digits.
Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8.
Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls), Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) led India’s batting.
Ravindra Jadeja’s 35 off 24 balls pushed India past 350.
Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was the stand out bowler for Sri Lanka ending with figures of five for 80 in 10 overs.
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli’s inspiring partnership, combined with Shreyas Iyer’s explosive performance in the middle overs, propelled India to a formidable total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
Gill, Kohli, and Iyer made the most of the scoring opportunities in the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium.
Dilshan Madhushanka and Dushmantha Chameera initiated proceedings for Sri Lanka, making a strong start after winning the toss and electing to field against the undefeated Indian side.
All you need to know about Afghanistan vs Netherlands match in 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has seen many unexpected outcomes so far. A supposedly weaker team like Afghanistan has defeated defending champions England and established sub-continental sides like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Similarly, the Netherlands have also delighted their supporters by beating South Africa and Bangladesh.
Both the teams have won their respective last match and will be looking forward to maintaining their momentum.
The race for the semi-finals is into its last phase, and Afghanistan’s hopes are still alive. The Afghans have three wins out of six matches and must defeat the Dutch to stay in the reckoning for a historic last-four spot.
The Netherlands have also been a dark horse in the tournament, though their chances of qualifying are bleak, as they have secured just two wins in six matches. But their potential, skills and spirit are enough to turn the tables on other teams. Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by a whopping 87 runs in their last game, and if luck favours them and they win three consecutive matches from here on, the Netherlands might well qualify for the semi-finals.
Netherlands and Afghanistan have played nine ODI matches against each other. Afghanistan have won seven matches, while the Netherlands have won just two.
Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Ali Khil, Fazal Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reyaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmat Omarzai, Abdul Rahman,Rahmat Shah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najib Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Logan van Beek,Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.
The match will be played on Friday, November 3 at 1pm Kabul time at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Militants attack air force base in central Pakistan, says military
Mullah Baradar leaves for Iran
Attack on Pakistani troops in restive area kills 14 – army
Nepal earthquake kills at least 128, toll could rise, officials say
Three police officials in Islamabad suspended for not returning luggage of Afghans
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
US shoots down Turkish drone over Syria
Tahawol: Ongoing eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: 2nd day of Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends
Saar: Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations
Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed
