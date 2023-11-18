Sport
All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup Final
This year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has been a six-week thriller that’s kept cricket fans around the world constantly on edge. But it’s not over yet – there’s still one match to be played – the match that will crown this year’s winner.
With just one day to go before India and Australia meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in front of an expected 100,000 fans, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final, which will be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network in Afghanistan.
How they got to the final
India cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum 18 points having won all nine of their matches. India’s net run rate of 2.570 was far and away the best in the group stage.
In the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma led a blazing start with the bat, rocketing with fellow opener Shubman Gill, before Virat Kohli cruised to his 50th ODI century, passing Sachin Tendulkar. Posting an imperious 397, New Zealand showed some respite largely through a century from Daryl Mitchell, only to fall 70 runs short.
Australia meanwhile bounced back from defeats to India and South Africa in their opening matches, and sitting in last place on the table, before going on to win the remaining seven matches, and qualify with 14 points.
Pat Cummins’ side were slight underdogs in their re-match with South Africa come semi-final time, though the Aussies made an emphatic start, holding South Africa to 24/4. David Miller’s century gave the Proteas hope, though it was Cummins and Mitchell Starc who would wield their bats aloft in victory, holding on in a tense three-wicket win.
The Squads
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohamhami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Weather
Should the weather pose a problem on Sunday, there is a reserve day in place. But so far, sunny weather is expected with the temperature expected to be around 33°C.
Prize Money
The tournament has a $10 million pot and the winner of the tournament will take home $4 million, with the runners-up winning $2 million.
Teams also collected $40,000 for every group stage win.
Stadium
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest sports stadium in the world and will host the final. It also hosted the tournament opener on October 5. The stadium has a total capacity of 132,000 people.
The final starts at 1pm Kabul time and the coin toss will take place half an hour earlier.
Previous wins
Australia and India have faced off 13 times at an ODI World Cup, with the Aussies winning eight times and India with five victories to their name.
Australia also holds an advantage across the 150 ODI matches the two nations have played with 83 wins to India’s 57.
Road to the Final
India won nine matches, lost none and has a Net Run Rate of +2.570. India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi finals.
Australia meanwhile won seven group stage matches, lost two, and has a Net Run Rate: +0.841. Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in the semi finals.
For the Fans
Having brought this year’s thrilling World Cup ODI tournament into the homes of millions of Afghans, Ariana Television Network (ATN) will once again deliver Sunday’s match.
With exclusive broadcasting rights for Afghanistan ATN will broadcast the final live, from 12:00 on Sunday, on Ariana Television, Ariana News and Ariana FM 93.5.
Sport
Australia edge South Africa to set up final against India
Five-time champions Australia battled through to Sunday’s final of the 50-over World Cup against India with a nervy three-wicket win against South Africa in the second semi-final on Thursday.
Australia laid the foundations for a place in the final after bowling out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller’s defiant 101 at the Eden Gardens, Reuters reported.
The chase, however, was not as straightforward as Pat Cummins and his team would have liked.
Man-of-the-match Travis Head (62) led their rollicking start before a mid-innings wobble put Australia in a spot of bother.
South Africa did not let big partnerships bloom but their inadequate total meant Australia eventually prevailed with 16 balls to spare to make the final for the eighth time.
“Nerve-wracking couple of hours but great effort and a great game,” said Cummins, who was especially pleased with his side’s fielding. “It’s something we talk a lot about. It wasn’t up to scratch at the start of the tournament.”
The chase has not been South Africa’s forte in the tournament and Temba Bavuma’s decision to bat first under an overcast sky seemed to be a no-brainer.
Bavuma played the match despite not having fully recovered from a hamstring strain and his four-ball duck suggested sitting out would probably have been a wiser decision for him.
Australia ramped up the pressure with their electric fielding and Cummins led by example, taking a brilliant catch to send back the other South African opener Quinton de Kock.
Australia were so dominant that South Africa had to wait until the ninth over for their first boundary and were 18-2 after their 10 powerplay overs.
It soon snowballed into a full-fledged crisis and South Africa slumped to 24-4 in the 12th over.
PLAY INTERRUPTED
Drizzle held up play after 14 overs and when the action resumed Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Miller rebuilt the innings, taking South Africa past the 100 mark in 28 overs.
Klaasen hit Adam Zampa for back-to-back sixes but Australia regained control after part-time spinner Head broke the 95-run stand, claiming two wickets in two balls.
Miller brought up his hundred with a six off Cummins but departed in the same over trying to clear the rope again.
In contrast, Australia got off to a flyer, plundering 60 runs from the first 10 overs with Warner smashing four sixes in his 29.
Bavuma introduced spin in the seventh over and the move immediately paid off as Aiden Markram bowled David Warner with his first delivery.
Kagiso Rabada dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the next over but South Africa’s catching was rather sloppy and Head was the beneficiary on two occasions either side of his fifty.
Just when Australia appeared to be cruising to a comprehensive victory, South Africa’s spinners injected fresh excitement into the contest.
Keshav Maharaj bowled Head through the gate and Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell to jolt Australia out of any complacency that might have crept in.
Steve Smith made 30 and Josh Inglis scored 28 but South Africa kept fighting back. However, Cummins and Starc combined to foil the Proteas and get Australia over the line.
“Quite hard to put into words,” a dejected Bavuma said. “Our character came through. It was a dog fight.
“The way we started with the bat and the ball was probably the turning point, we lost it quite badly there.”
Sport
Cricket World Cup semi-final: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs
India’s Virat Kohli struck a record 50th hundred and fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s seven-wicket haul proved equally crucial as the unbeaten hosts overpowered New Zealand by 70 runs in a high-scoring match on Wednesday to march into the World Cup final, Reuters reported.
Kohli’s 117 and a blistering 105 from Shreyas Iyer helped India post 397 for four wickets after they won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, where the hosts had lifted their second and last 50-over World Cup trophy in 2011.
In reply, New Zealand, who beat India at the same stage in the 2019 tournament, were bundled out for 327 in the 49th over with Daryl Mitchell’s excellent innings of 134 proving to be in vain.
“The wicket was very good, lots of runs were scored in the afternoon,” said man-of-the-match Shami. “It feels amazing.
“Last two World Cups, we lost in the semis. We wanted to do everything for this, (it was) one chance we didn’t want to let go.”
Australia and South Africa meet in the second semi-final at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Thursday, with the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad, read the report.
Mitchell added 181 for the third wicket with Kane Williamson to keep the Black Caps firmly in the chase but Shami, who sent back both openers, returned to dismiss the New Zealand captain and Tom Latham in one over to put India on top.
The right-handed Mitchell suffered cramps after getting past his hundred but continued to plunder runs with Glenn Phillips during a 75-run stand before the latter fell for a 33-ball 41.
The target ultimately proved too steep, however, as the Indian juggernaut rolled on for their 10th win in as many matches in the 50-over showpiece.
Shami finished with figures of seven for 57, his third five-wicket haul in the tournament, Reuters reported.
Kohli’s knock, which came off 113 balls, gave him the record for the highest number of centuries in the 50-overs format of the game, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian batting great who was in the stands to applaud the feat.
After scampering two runs off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to get to his mark, Kohli took off his helmet and bowed to the stands where television cameras showed Tendulkar and former England soccer captain David Beckham standing and clapping in appreciation.
The 35-year-old hit nine fours and two sixes before holing out in the deep off fast bowler Tim Southee, who took three wickets for 100.
Iyer’s blistering 105, which came off 70 balls and was studded with four fours and eight sixes, provided the late fireworks for India.
India captain Rohit Sharma, who made 47, gave the hosts a rollicking start in a 71-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, read the report.
Gill retired hurt due to leg cramps but returned to resume his innings and finished unbeaten on 80.
“Firstly, congratulations to India. They’ve played outstandingly well throughout this competition and perhaps played their best game of the competition today,” Williamson said.
“They’re a top side at the top of their game. But credit to the guys. Proud effort to stay in the fight and, at the halfway stage of the innings, give ourselves a bit of a chance.”
New Zealand endured another painful near-miss after losing the 2019 final to England by the narrowest of margins.
“A tough game, disappointing to go out in the knockout stages but super proud of the effort that has gone into these seven weeks as a side,” Williamson said.
Sport
Shahidi to auction off his bat used in World Cup match against Pakistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi, who captained Afghanistan at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, met with returning refugee families in Torkham on Wednesday and said he will auction off the bat he used in the match against Pakistan, which his team won.
Shahidi announced the move while distributing cooked meals to thousands of refugees returning home from Pakistan.
He also said he hoped to travel to the United States and England soon to seek help from the refugees that have been pushed out of Pakistan.
All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup Final
South Korea to ban eating dogs
Cost of Trans-Afghan railway project estimated at $7 billion
Kabul residents complain of soaring fuel prices
US says it has robust oversight measures to monitor humanitarian aid
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks to Uzbekistan
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif seeks to wrestle back voters from foe Imran Khan
Tahawol: Concerns over Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: UN security council’s resolution for Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on US aid diversion
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan
Saar: Int’l community’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Bhogle has high hopes for India at knockout stage of World Cup
-
Regional5 days ago
Three Indian cities among world’s 10 most polluted after Diwali
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey ready to improve standard of Afghanistan’s university entrance exam
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan opens new border crossings to expedite Afghans’ repatriation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s mass deportation of Afghans poses risks to regional stability: Crisis Group
-
Regional4 days ago
Heavy machinery brought in to rescue Indian workers from collapsed tunnel
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Joby shows off electric air taxis in New York, targeting 2025 launch date
-
Latest News5 days ago
WFP seeks $400 million for food in Afghanistan before winter sets in