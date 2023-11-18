All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup Final

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2023)

This year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has been a six-week thriller that’s kept cricket fans around the world constantly on edge. But it’s not over yet – there’s still one match to be played – the match that will crown this year’s winner.

With just one day to go before India and Australia meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in front of an expected 100,000 fans, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final, which will be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network in Afghanistan.

How they got to the final

India cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum 18 points having won all nine of their matches. India’s net run rate of 2.570 was far and away the best in the group stage.

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma led a blazing start with the bat, rocketing with fellow opener Shubman Gill, before Virat Kohli cruised to his 50th ODI century, passing Sachin Tendulkar. Posting an imperious 397, New Zealand showed some respite largely through a century from Daryl Mitchell, only to fall 70 runs short.

Australia meanwhile bounced back from defeats to India and South Africa in their opening matches, and sitting in last place on the table, before going on to win the remaining seven matches, and qualify with 14 points.

Pat Cummins’ side were slight underdogs in their re-match with South Africa come semi-final time, though the Aussies made an emphatic start, holding South Africa to 24/4. David Miller’s century gave the Proteas hope, though it was Cummins and Mitchell Starc who would wield their bats aloft in victory, holding on in a tense three-wicket win.

The Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohamhami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Weather

Should the weather pose a problem on Sunday, there is a reserve day in place. But so far, sunny weather is expected with the temperature expected to be around 33°C.

Prize Money

The tournament has a $10 million pot and the winner of the tournament will take home $4 million, with the runners-up winning $2 million.

Teams also collected $40,000 for every group stage win.

Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest sports stadium in the world and will host the final. It also hosted the tournament opener on October 5. The stadium has a total capacity of 132,000 people.

The final starts at 1pm Kabul time and the coin toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Previous wins

Australia and India have faced off 13 times at an ODI World Cup, with the Aussies winning eight times and India with five victories to their name.

Australia also holds an advantage across the 150 ODI matches the two nations have played with 83 wins to India’s 57.

Road to the Final

India won nine matches, lost none and has a Net Run Rate of +2.570. India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi finals.

Australia meanwhile won seven group stage matches, lost two, and has a Net Run Rate: +0.841. Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in the semi finals.

For the Fans

Having brought this year’s thrilling World Cup ODI tournament into the homes of millions of Afghans, Ariana Television Network (ATN) will once again deliver Sunday’s match.

With exclusive broadcasting rights for Afghanistan ATN will broadcast the final live, from 12:00 on Sunday, on Ariana Television, Ariana News and Ariana FM 93.5.