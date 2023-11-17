Sport
Australia edge South Africa to set up final against India
Five-time champions Australia battled through to Sunday’s final of the 50-over World Cup against India with a nervy three-wicket win against South Africa in the second semi-final on Thursday.
Australia laid the foundations for a place in the final after bowling out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller’s defiant 101 at the Eden Gardens, Reuters reported.
The chase, however, was not as straightforward as Pat Cummins and his team would have liked.
Man-of-the-match Travis Head (62) led their rollicking start before a mid-innings wobble put Australia in a spot of bother.
South Africa did not let big partnerships bloom but their inadequate total meant Australia eventually prevailed with 16 balls to spare to make the final for the eighth time.
“Nerve-wracking couple of hours but great effort and a great game,” said Cummins, who was especially pleased with his side’s fielding. “It’s something we talk a lot about. It wasn’t up to scratch at the start of the tournament.”
The chase has not been South Africa’s forte in the tournament and Temba Bavuma’s decision to bat first under an overcast sky seemed to be a no-brainer.
Bavuma played the match despite not having fully recovered from a hamstring strain and his four-ball duck suggested sitting out would probably have been a wiser decision for him.
Australia ramped up the pressure with their electric fielding and Cummins led by example, taking a brilliant catch to send back the other South African opener Quinton de Kock.
Australia were so dominant that South Africa had to wait until the ninth over for their first boundary and were 18-2 after their 10 powerplay overs.
It soon snowballed into a full-fledged crisis and South Africa slumped to 24-4 in the 12th over.
PLAY INTERRUPTED
Drizzle held up play after 14 overs and when the action resumed Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Miller rebuilt the innings, taking South Africa past the 100 mark in 28 overs.
Klaasen hit Adam Zampa for back-to-back sixes but Australia regained control after part-time spinner Head broke the 95-run stand, claiming two wickets in two balls.
Miller brought up his hundred with a six off Cummins but departed in the same over trying to clear the rope again.
In contrast, Australia got off to a flyer, plundering 60 runs from the first 10 overs with Warner smashing four sixes in his 29.
Bavuma introduced spin in the seventh over and the move immediately paid off as Aiden Markram bowled David Warner with his first delivery.
Kagiso Rabada dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the next over but South Africa’s catching was rather sloppy and Head was the beneficiary on two occasions either side of his fifty.
Just when Australia appeared to be cruising to a comprehensive victory, South Africa’s spinners injected fresh excitement into the contest.
Keshav Maharaj bowled Head through the gate and Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell to jolt Australia out of any complacency that might have crept in.
Steve Smith made 30 and Josh Inglis scored 28 but South Africa kept fighting back. However, Cummins and Starc combined to foil the Proteas and get Australia over the line.
“Quite hard to put into words,” a dejected Bavuma said. “Our character came through. It was a dog fight.
“The way we started with the bat and the ball was probably the turning point, we lost it quite badly there.”
Cricket World Cup semi-final: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs
India’s Virat Kohli struck a record 50th hundred and fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s seven-wicket haul proved equally crucial as the unbeaten hosts overpowered New Zealand by 70 runs in a high-scoring match on Wednesday to march into the World Cup final, Reuters reported.
Kohli’s 117 and a blistering 105 from Shreyas Iyer helped India post 397 for four wickets after they won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, where the hosts had lifted their second and last 50-over World Cup trophy in 2011.
In reply, New Zealand, who beat India at the same stage in the 2019 tournament, were bundled out for 327 in the 49th over with Daryl Mitchell’s excellent innings of 134 proving to be in vain.
“The wicket was very good, lots of runs were scored in the afternoon,” said man-of-the-match Shami. “It feels amazing.
“Last two World Cups, we lost in the semis. We wanted to do everything for this, (it was) one chance we didn’t want to let go.”
Australia and South Africa meet in the second semi-final at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Thursday, with the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad, read the report.
Mitchell added 181 for the third wicket with Kane Williamson to keep the Black Caps firmly in the chase but Shami, who sent back both openers, returned to dismiss the New Zealand captain and Tom Latham in one over to put India on top.
The right-handed Mitchell suffered cramps after getting past his hundred but continued to plunder runs with Glenn Phillips during a 75-run stand before the latter fell for a 33-ball 41.
The target ultimately proved too steep, however, as the Indian juggernaut rolled on for their 10th win in as many matches in the 50-over showpiece.
Shami finished with figures of seven for 57, his third five-wicket haul in the tournament, Reuters reported.
Kohli’s knock, which came off 113 balls, gave him the record for the highest number of centuries in the 50-overs format of the game, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian batting great who was in the stands to applaud the feat.
After scampering two runs off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to get to his mark, Kohli took off his helmet and bowed to the stands where television cameras showed Tendulkar and former England soccer captain David Beckham standing and clapping in appreciation.
The 35-year-old hit nine fours and two sixes before holing out in the deep off fast bowler Tim Southee, who took three wickets for 100.
Iyer’s blistering 105, which came off 70 balls and was studded with four fours and eight sixes, provided the late fireworks for India.
India captain Rohit Sharma, who made 47, gave the hosts a rollicking start in a 71-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, read the report.
Gill retired hurt due to leg cramps but returned to resume his innings and finished unbeaten on 80.
“Firstly, congratulations to India. They’ve played outstandingly well throughout this competition and perhaps played their best game of the competition today,” Williamson said.
“They’re a top side at the top of their game. But credit to the guys. Proud effort to stay in the fight and, at the halfway stage of the innings, give ourselves a bit of a chance.”
New Zealand endured another painful near-miss after losing the 2019 final to England by the narrowest of margins.
“A tough game, disappointing to go out in the knockout stages but super proud of the effort that has gone into these seven weeks as a side,” Williamson said.
Shahidi to auction off his bat used in World Cup match against Pakistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi, who captained Afghanistan at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, met with returning refugee families in Torkham on Wednesday and said he will auction off the bat he used in the match against Pakistan, which his team won.
Shahidi announced the move while distributing cooked meals to thousands of refugees returning home from Pakistan.
He also said he hoped to travel to the United States and England soon to seek help from the refugees that have been pushed out of Pakistan.
Bhogle has high hopes for India at knockout stage of World Cup
Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes India are in a better place to win the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title this year than they were in the previous two editions of the tournament.
India have won nine straight matches at this year’s event to enter the knockout stage of the World Cup on a high and in the box seat to add a third title to their collection after previous successes in 1983 and 2011.
But India will be wary of the fact they were also on an unbeaten run when entering the semi-finals in Australia in 2015 and had lost just once at the last edition of the World Cup in England and Wales, before being unceremoniously dumped from the event at the final four stage.
Bhogle discussed India’s progress at this World Cup with host Brian Murgatroyd on the latest episode of The ICC Review podcast and the respected commentator thinks the tournament hosts are in a strong position to defeat New Zealand in the semi-finals and go on and claim a third title.
“I wonder with a fair bit of cricket (at Wankhede Stadium) recently whether it will grip a bit and If it does then it is a big advantage for India,” Bhogle said.
“Funnily, at the Wankhede, the toss has become a big factor because under the lights in the first 10 overs the ball is doing alarming things.
“Seventeen wickets have fallen in four games in the first 10 overs.
“The ideal recipe there would be to bat first, make 330 or 340 and try and pick up two or three wickets in the first Powerplay.
“India should fancy their chances.”
It was New Zealand that proved India’s conquerors at the most recent edition of the World Cup in 2019 as the Black Caps clinched an 18-run victory at Old Trafford and Rohit Sharma’s side will be out for revenge on Wednesday when they host the Kiwis in a cut-throat match in Mumbai.
New Zealand looked like world beaters when they won their first four matches in India, but a quartet of consecutive losses and a host of injuries to key players meant they only qualified for the semi-finals with their victory over Sri Lanka in their final group game.
While Bhogle is a long-time admirer of the way New Zealand play their cricket, he wonders whether they will have enough firepower to upset India this time around.
“New Zealand have struggled a lot in this tournament and have not beaten a team that has qualified for the semi-final, but they hadn’t in 2019 either,” Bhogle said.
“They most of what they have is probably good enough to make the semi-finals and the final and then they need a dash of inspiration at some stage which maybe they have fallen short of over the years,” he said.
Bhogle is also concerned by the lack of depth in New Zealand’s bowling.
While Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson head up an impressive pace trio and Mitchell Santner is an accomplished spinner, Bhogle wonders whether the Kiwis can afford to try and obtain another 10 overs of bowling from the likes of all-rounders Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.
“Santner is bowling very well, but do they have a fifth bowler?” Bhogle pondered.
“That could be a weakness and there are a few holes in that side.
“So many things have gone wrong for New Zealand since they started the World Cup – especially to their endearing popular captain Kane Williamson – so maybe this is the day it will all come right, who knows.”
