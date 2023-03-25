Almost 300 military vehicles left behind by the US have been repaired: IEA

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2023)

Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has once again asked the world to lift sanctions imposed on the country and expressed willingness to work with all nations, including the US.

In an article published in Al Jazeera, Muttaqi, said that not only has the war come to an end but Afghanistan is being administered by an independent, powerful, united, central and responsible government.

He said that a unique opportunity has emerged to embark on rapprochement between Afghanistan and the world.

“The conditions are ripe for Afghanistan to rise up as a responsible and independent member of the international community and to fulfil its responsibility in promoting global peace and security. The international community, on its part, should reciprocate by welcoming Afghanistan into its fold while paying respect to its independence and assisting it to stand on its feet. Our foreign policy will be based on a balanced and independent approach, that avoids entanglement in global and regional rivalries. We will pursue opportunities for shared interests and peaceful coexistence, based on the principle of equality and respect,” he wrote.

Muttaqi acknowledged the crisis in the country and blamed sanctions imposed by the US and other countries for it.

“The primary cause of the ongoing economic crisis is the imposition of sanctions and banking restrictions by the United States. This impedes and delays our efforts to address the humanitarian crisis,” Muttaqi wote.

“What moral and political justifications can the US have for imposing crippling sanctions on a war-torn nation?”

He added that over the past two decades, the Afghan economy “was made wholly dependent on foreign aid” and now with zero aid inflows, there was a need to “address the basic and fundamental needs of the Afghan people”.

He also reminded the US and other countries that sanctions and pressures do not resolve differences. “There is a need for the international community to establish political and economic relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan while respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Muttaqi warned that if sanctions result in another failed government in Afghanistan, it would result in grave consequences not only for the country but the whole world.

“Such a scenario will be accompanied by a great human tragedy that will not be limited to Afghanistan, but rather usher in new and unforeseen security, refugee, economic, health and other challenges for our neighbours, the region and the world.”

According to Muttaqi, the cultural sensibilities of Afghanistan require a “cautious approach.”

“As for our internal affairs, which have at times been misconceived or misconstrued, there remains the need to dispel misinformation and depict an accurate picture of the values and needs of Afghanistan. The religious and cultural sensibilities of our society require a cautious approach. Any government that has not maintained the proper equilibrium, pertaining to such sensibilities, has ultimately faced serious difficulties. This is a lesson that our recent history has emphasised over and over again,” Muttaqi wrote.

On the government’s achievements, the minister claimed that action has been taken to ensure that Afghanistan soil was not used against other countries while the cultivation of drugs has been banned.

“We celebrate, and take pride, in our diversity and rich history. We don’t believe in imposing the majority’s will on a minority. In our view, every citizen of the country is an inseparable part of the collective whole.”

Muttaqi acknowledged that there remain “challenges and shortcomings” and sought time, resources and cooperation to address those issues. “Virtually all countries of the world have problems of their own. Yet, we choose to assist and alleviate, rather than shun and exacerbate.”