IEA delegation visits Afghan consulate in Khorog, Tajikistan

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2023)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that a delegation of the Islamic Emirate visited the Afghanistan consulate in Khorog, the capital of Badakhshan province in Tajikistan.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, on Saturday said in a series of tweets that Mohammad Mosa Amiri, head of the ministry’s financial and administrative department headed the delegation.

Besides observing the administrative affairs of the consulate, the delegation assessed the damages caused to the consulate building due to the recent avalanches, Balkhi said.

The IEA officials have not yet shared any video or photos of the group’s delegation to the Afghanistan consulate in Khorog Tajikistan.

The Afghanistan embassy in Tajikistan has not yet commented on the visit.

The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has not yet been handed over to the Islamic Emirate, and still operates in line with the policy of the previous government of Afghanistan.