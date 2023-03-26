BBC Farsi Radio shuts down after 82 years on air

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s intelligence department says it carried out an important operation on a Daesh hideout in Kabul’s District 12, killing a key Daesh fighter who was involved in the attack on the interior ministry mosque.

The department said on Twitter that security forces conducted a special operation on a Daesh hideout in the Butkhaak district of Kabul city, adding that civilians were not harmed in the attack.

The intelligence department adds this special operation resulted in the death of Asad Laghmani known as “Qais”, who was involved in the terror attack at the interior ministry mosque.

Earlier, General Michael Kurilla had warned that within the next six months, Daesh in Afghanistan will have the potential to target the US and other Western countries’ interests. He further added that the militant group’s ability to conduct operations in Asia and Europe is rapidly expanding.

In response to the US general’s remarks, IEA’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the presence of Daesh militants in Afghanistan. Mujahid said Daesh fighters have been suppressed and targeted across the country, and they will not have a chance to excel under the Islamic Emirate regime in Afghanistan.

It’s the US that dignifies the presence of Daesh in the country, which gives the militant fighters the moment to accelerate their attack, and it needs to be stopped, Mujahid added.

Nearly six months ago, the mosque at the interior ministry came under attack, claiming the lives of four people, and injuring 25 others.

Prior to this, IEA security forces reported several attacks on Daesh hideouts in Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif, and other parts of Afghanistan.

The Daesh group meanwhile has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif earlier.