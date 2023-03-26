Latest News
Severe weather leaves three dead across Afghanistan
At least three people, including a child, died this week in snowstorms and heavy rain in the country, Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry of disaster management confirmed.
The storms hit nine provinces in the country and injured seven people, damaged or destroyed more than 750 homes and ruined farmland, Rahimi said.
The nine provinces hit hardest on Friday and Saturday were Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman.
Rahimi said government departments are providing families with basic necessities, such as food, tents and blankets.
Rahimi also said there was no change in the death toll from last Tuesday’s 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck much of Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan.
Ten people died and 60 were injured in Afghanistan in the quake, which damaged at least 800 houses across the northern parts of the country.
Latest News
IEA security forces kill key Daesh fighter in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate’s intelligence department says it carried out an important operation on a Daesh hideout in Kabul’s District 12, killing a key Daesh fighter who was involved in the attack on the interior ministry mosque.
The department said on Twitter that security forces conducted a special operation on a Daesh hideout in the Butkhaak district of Kabul city, adding that civilians were not harmed in the attack.
The intelligence department adds this special operation resulted in the death of Asad Laghmani known as “Qais”, who was involved in the terror attack at the interior ministry mosque.
Earlier, General Michael Kurilla had warned that within the next six months, Daesh in Afghanistan will have the potential to target the US and other Western countries’ interests. He further added that the militant group’s ability to conduct operations in Asia and Europe is rapidly expanding.
In response to the US general’s remarks, IEA’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the presence of Daesh militants in Afghanistan. Mujahid said Daesh fighters have been suppressed and targeted across the country, and they will not have a chance to excel under the Islamic Emirate regime in Afghanistan.
It’s the US that dignifies the presence of Daesh in the country, which gives the militant fighters the moment to accelerate their attack, and it needs to be stopped, Mujahid added.
Nearly six months ago, the mosque at the interior ministry came under attack, claiming the lives of four people, and injuring 25 others.
Prior to this, IEA security forces reported several attacks on Daesh hideouts in Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif, and other parts of Afghanistan.
The Daesh group meanwhile has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif earlier.
Latest News
Ministry of Energy and Water warns of possible flash floods across the country
The Ministry of Energy and Water has warned of the possibility of floods in some provinces, with rising river levels posing a major threat.
According to the ministry, 21 provinces face the possibility of floods – especially central provinces, over the next two days.
The ministry said based on credible meteorological analysis and data, there is the possibility of heavy rain and snow resulting in flash floods across large parts of the country.
The ministry also warned members of the public to stay away from rivers where possible.
This comes after at least three people, including a child, died this week in snowstorms and heavy rain in the country, Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry of disaster management confirmed Saturday.
The storms hit nine provinces in the country and injured seven people, damaged or destroyed more than 750 homes and ruined farmland, Rahimi said.
The nine provinces hit hardest on Friday and Saturday were Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman.
Rahimi said government departments are providing families with basic necessities, such as food, tents and blankets.
Latest News
BBC Farsi Radio shuts down after 82 years on air
BBC has announced that after 82 years, BBC Farsi Radio will stop broadcasting.
The last program of BBC Farsi Radio will be broadcast today Sunday 26th of March.
BBC World Service said it made the decision as part of “strategic changes” to focus on publishing content on digital platforms.
BBC Farsi radio, which was broadcast from London, was an important source of information for people in Afghanistan, Iran and Tajikistan.
The radio service had a wide audience in the region.
IEA security forces kill key Daesh fighter in Kabul
Trump holds first 2024 election rally in Texas
Ministry of Energy and Water warns of possible flash floods across the country
All eyes on Afghanistan as second T20I match looms
Severe weather leaves three dead across Afghanistan
Afghanistan turns back 24 tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran
AFPL: Sarepul Bastanan 3-3 Etihad FC draw; Perozi Panjshir 11-1 Zaitoon FC
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
Afghanistan collects $136 million in customs duties from coal exports
Efforts underway to expand exports via air corridors: MoIC
Tahawol: Concerns over political uncertainty discussed
Saar: US military equipment left in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan delegation visiting Kabul discussed
Saar: UNAMA’s call for Afghan girls’ education discussed
Tahawol: US policy on Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 50 instances of artifact smuggling prevented in last 18 months: officials
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan’s T20 squad against Pakistan announced
-
Latest News3 days ago
Faryab mother gives birth to quadruplets
-
Health5 days ago
80 Afghan children to get medical treatment in Germany: ARCS
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar organization signs deal to support 30,000 Afghan students
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three-day expo held in Kabul to boost domestic products
-
World4 days ago
Massive ship tips over, injuring 25 people
-
Latest News4 days ago
Earthquake kills at least 13, four of them in Afghanistan