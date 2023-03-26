Severe weather leaves three dead across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2023)

At least three people, including a child, died this week in snowstorms and heavy rain in the country, Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry of disaster management confirmed.

The storms hit nine provinces in the country and injured seven people, damaged or destroyed more than 750 homes and ruined farmland, Rahimi said.

The nine provinces hit hardest on Friday and Saturday were Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman.

Rahimi said government departments are providing families with basic necessities, such as food, tents and blankets.

Rahimi also said there was no change in the death toll from last Tuesday’s 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck much of Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan.

Ten people died and 60 were injured in Afghanistan in the quake, which damaged at least 800 houses across the northern parts of the country.