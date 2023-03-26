Ministry of Energy and Water warns of possible flash floods across the country

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2023)

The Ministry of Energy and Water has warned of the possibility of floods in some provinces, with rising river levels posing a major threat.

According to the ministry, 21 provinces face the possibility of floods – especially central provinces, over the next two days.

The ministry said based on credible meteorological analysis and data, there is the possibility of heavy rain and snow resulting in flash floods across large parts of the country.

The ministry also warned members of the public to stay away from rivers where possible.

This comes after at least three people, including a child, died this week in snowstorms and heavy rain in the country, Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry of disaster management confirmed Saturday.

The storms hit nine provinces in the country and injured seven people, damaged or destroyed more than 750 homes and ruined farmland, Rahimi said.

The nine provinces hit hardest on Friday and Saturday were Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman.

Rahimi said government departments are providing families with basic necessities, such as food, tents and blankets.