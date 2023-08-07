ARCS appeals to UK for help to treat children with heart defects

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2023)

Mawlavi Nooruddin Turabi, vice president of the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society, met with Robert Chatterton Dickson, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, in Doha, the capital of Qatar on Monday and requested help to treat Afghan children suffering from various illnesses.

According to the press office of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, during this meeting, Turabi asked for the UK’s help to treat children with heart defects, mental illnesses and young victims of natural disasters.

At a separate meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Afghanistan in Doha, Turabi discussed the problems and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, the necessary and timely cooperation for the needy, the treatment of children suffering from heart septal defect, also known as a hole in the heart, as well as mental illness and drug addicts.

Meanwhile, following a meeting with Qatar Fund officials, Turabi said Doha is planning to build a specialized hospital for heart patients in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that in addition to the planned hospital, Qatar also cooperates with Afghanistan in the field of treatment and transfer of about 7,000 heart puncture patients to other countries.