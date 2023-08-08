Latest News
Egyptian delegation meets foreign ministry official in Kabul
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that an Egyptian delegation and diplomats met with a senior official of the ministry in Kabul on Monday.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the delegation was headed by Abdul Salam Al-Najjar and that Mohammad Ahmad Abdul Halim, the first secretary and head of consular affairs department of the Egyptian Embassy in Kabul was also present in the meeting.
They met with Faizanullah Naseri, director of the second political division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the head of the Egyptian delegation appreciated the two-year achievements of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors, especially ensuring nation-wide security and economic stability in Afghanistan.
The sides discussed also how to expand relations between the two countries in various fields, including political, economic and cultural fields.
Building concrete road at Salang tunnel to be completed in next two months: officials
Salang highway maintenance officials say that the building concrete toad inside the Salang tunnel will be completed in two months.
Currently, vehicles are allowed to move through Salang highway only at nights.
The head of Salang highway maintenance department says that 80 kilometers of road will be built from the Tajikan area of Jabal al-Sarraj district to Khinjan district. He says that the project is funded by the government and it will be completed within two years.
“You can see that we actually started the highway work from inside the tunnel and Gallery 16. The most vulnerable area is the tunnel and Gallery 16, and we are moving forward gradually,” Abdul Halim Agha, head of Salang maintenance department, said.
Officials said that 30 kilometers will be concreted including in tunnels and galleries.
Meanwhile, a number of drivers say that they used to face many problems in commuting on Salang highway due to its destruction. They want the Islamic Emirate to use quality materials in the reconstruction of the highway.
Commuting on the Salang highway becomes difficult especially in winter due to snowfall, but officials say that they are trying to complete the work inside the tunnel before winter arrives.
DABS officials meet with Turkmen counterparts over power imports
Afghanistan’s power utility company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) met with officials from Türkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation to discuss technical aspects of the electricity transmission project to the Nur-ul-Jihad substation in Herat.
According to DABS, officials focused on topics such as project surveys, document preparation, security, insurance and other technical considerations at the meeting.
DABS did not indicate how long the meetings would last but said in a statement that both parties will present their suggestions and ideas at the end of these sessions.
“The electricity transmission project from Turkmenistan to Herat Nur-ul-Jihad substation is a significant vital project as it will address electricity issues in the northwest zone. Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat is strongly advocating for the immediate initiation of this significant project,” a DABS statement read.
DABS has said it wants to double the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan – from 110 MW to 220 MW.
A number of investors also said Herat is an industrial province and a key geopolitical location. Two of the country’s key land ports are situated in the province.
Herat residents meanwhile welcomed the plans to import more electricity and said if this does happen, it will help the development of the country especially as Herat is an industrial province.
Iranian delegation visits Afghanistan, discusses water rights issue
Iranian reports indicate and 11-member delegation from Tehran has visited Afghanistan, and that the water rights issue was a key topic of discussion.
According to ILNA news agency, Naser Kenani, the spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press conference on Monday that various issues were discussed including that regarding water rights.
“As two neighboring countries, there are exchanges between us at different levels, and the exchange of delegations is not necessarily covered by the media. We have various issues with Afghanistan, and the issue of water is one of the issues that we pay serious attention to,” he said.
Iranian officials have accused the Islamic Emirate of violating the 1973 treaty between Afghanistan and Iran over water rights.
However, the Islamic Emirate has emphasized that it is committed to the treaty, but there is not enough water in Afghanistan.
About a week ago, Iran’s Vice President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehqan has said that negotiations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over the Helmand water rights have yielded positive results.
