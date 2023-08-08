Egyptian delegation meets foreign ministry official in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2023)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that an Egyptian delegation and diplomats met with a senior official of the ministry in Kabul on Monday.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the delegation was headed by Abdul Salam Al-Najjar and that Mohammad Ahmad Abdul Halim, the first secretary and head of consular affairs department of the Egyptian Embassy in Kabul was also present in the meeting.

They met with Faizanullah Naseri, director of the second political division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the head of the Egyptian delegation appreciated the two-year achievements of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors, especially ensuring nation-wide security and economic stability in Afghanistan.

The sides discussed also how to expand relations between the two countries in various fields, including political, economic and cultural fields.