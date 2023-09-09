Latest News
Artifacts worth $27 million seized from smugglers
A number of ancient artifacts worth $27 million have been discovered and seized and three suspected smugglers have been arrested, the Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
The ministry said in a statement that items discovered on Friday included two statues, two mummified bodies, a gold crown, five boxes, two swords and a book with 17 pages written with gold.
Based on the statement, the artifacts were discovered based on intelligence reports of the 209th Fatah Army Corps Command in Mazar-e-Sharif and in coordination with the intelligence officials of Bamiyan, Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif provinces.
The artifacts have been handed over to the National Museum of the country.
The Ministry of Defense added that several other people have also been arrested in connection with the sale of these items and are being interrogated.
Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad urges Pakistan to reopen Torkham crossing
Sardar Ahmed Shakib, acting Afghan ambassador in Islamabad, on Friday called on the government of Pakistan to reopen the Torkham crossing as soon as possible.
In a meeting with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani, the Afghan envoy said that closing the Torkham gate is detrimental to both countries.
He added that travelers and traders stuck in Torkham are in a difficult situation.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs said that Pakistan also believes that the people of both countries will be affected by the closure of the Torkham crossing.
Asif Durrani added that he has asked the relevant institutions of Pakistan to reopen the Torkham crossing as soon as possible.
The Torkham crossing was closed on Wednesday following a clash between the border forces of the two countries
Pakistan denies Afghanistan’s involvement in Chitral attack
Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Friday that the Chitral terrorist attack is an “isolated” incident and it does not appear to have been authorized by the Afghan authorities.
Talking to reporters informally after briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Jilani said that Pakistan has taken up the issue of rising terrorist attacks in the country emanating from Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate and that the two sides are in touch with each other, Business Recorder reported.
“We are in dialogue with the interim Afghan government (IEA)…the talks are yielding positive results,” the caretaker foreign minister said.
However, he said that Thursday;s terrorist attack in Chitral is different and an isolated incident. “I don’t believe that it has been sanctioned by the Afghan interim government authorities (IEA),” he added.
On Thursday, Pakistan’s army said that four soldiers and 12 terrorists were killed when a large group of militants equipped with the latest weapons attacked two military outposts located close to the Afghanistan border in Chitral district’s general area of Kalash.
“Terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-i-Matal and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with interim Afghan government. The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists,” Pakistan army’s media wing said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday called on IEA to fulfill obligations to deny the use of Afghan soil by the terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.
She said that Pakistan’s security concerns are relevant to the opening or closure of the border. Torkham border crossing closed following a clash between security forces of the two countries on Wednesday.
Baloch also expressed concern that a “large amount of weaponry that is available in Afghanistan and has now reached some terrorists entities as well, continue to pose a threat to Pakistan, especially when these terrorist entities attack Pakistani civilian and military targets. “
IEA has previously rejected claims that weaponry left by foreign forces in Afghanistan have fallen in the hands of terrorists. It has emphasized that it will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against any other country.
Torkham crossing stays shut for 3rd day
After clashes on Wednesday between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani border guards at Torkham crossing, the border is still closed for third consecutive day to commercial goods and passengers.
Although commercial goods and a large number of passengers are waiting for the reopening of the crossing border on both sides, the officials of the two countries have not yet commented on the matter.
Some passers-by say that no one is allowed to pass, not even for patients.
Torkham is the main passage for the transit of goods and passengers between Afghanistan and Pakistan, but this passage has been shut for three days and the sudden closure has caused hundreds of vehicles carrying commercial goods to stop and wander on both sides.
Some experts meanwhile say that there is a need for the Islamic Emirate to hold comprehensive negotiations with Pakistani side in order to find a logical, political and permanent solution to end the military tensions between the two countries at the Torkham crossing.
Since IEA’s takeover in August 2021, this is the second time that border guards of the two sides have engaged in an armed clash.
According to experts, if the authorities of the two countries do not pay serious attention to the fundamental solution of this problem, such conflicts can further damage the relations between the two countries in the future.
