Latest News
Pakistan denies Afghanistan’s involvement in Chitral attack
Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Friday that the Chitral terrorist attack is an “isolated” incident and it does not appear to have any authorisation by the Afghan authorities.
Talking to reporters informally after briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Jilani said that Pakistan has taken up the rising terrorist attacks in the country emanating from Afghanistan and that the two sides are in touch with each other, Business Recorder reported.
“We are in dialogue with the interim Afghan government (IEA)…the talks are yielding positive results,” the caretaker foreign minister said.
However, he said that the Thursday terrorist attack in Chitral is different and isolated incident. “I don’t believe that it has been sanctioned by the Afghan interim government authorities (IEA),” he added.
On Thursday, Pakistan’s army said that four soldiers and 12 terrorists killed when a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two military posts located close to the Afghanistan border in Chitral district’s general area of Kalash.
“Terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-i-Matal and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with interim Afghan government. The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists,” Pakistan army’s media wing said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday called on IEA to fulfill obligations to deny the use of Afghan soil by the terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.
She said that Pakistan’s security concerns are relevant to the opening or closure of the border. Torkham border crossing closed following clash between security forces of the two countries on Wednesday.
Baloch also expressed concern that a “large amount of weaponry that is available in Afghanistan and has now reached some terrorists entities as well, continue to pose a threat to Pakistan, especially when these terrorist entities attack Pakistani civilian and military targets. “
IEA has previously rejected claim that weaponry left by foreign forces in Afghanistan have fallen in the hands of terrorists. It has emphasized that it will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against any other country.
Latest News
Torkham crossing stays shut for 3rd day
After clashes on Wednesday between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani border guards at Torkham crossing, the border is still closed for third consecutive day to commercial goods and passengers.
Although commercial goods and a large number of passengers are waiting for the reopening of the crossing border on both sides, the officials of the two countries have not yet commented on the matter.
Some passers-by say that no one is allowed to pass, not even for patients.
Torkham is the main passage for the transit of goods and passengers between Afghanistan and Pakistan, but this passage has been shut for three days and the sudden closure has caused hundreds of vehicles carrying commercial goods to stop and wander on both sides.
Some experts meanwhile say that there is a need for the Islamic Emirate to hold comprehensive negotiations with Pakistani side in order to find a logical, political and permanent solution to end the military tensions between the two countries at the Torkham crossing.
Since IEA’s takeover in August 2021, this is the second time that border guards of the two sides have engaged in an armed clash.
According to experts, if the authorities of the two countries do not pay serious attention to the fundamental solution of this problem, such conflicts can further damage the relations between the two countries in the future.
Latest News
World should cooperate with IEA economically and diplomatically: Mujahid
Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says some countries’ baseless concerns about Afghanistan, paves the way for destabilizing and making the region unsafe.
Mujahid has said that in order to continue the current security in Afghanistan, regional cooperation through economic and diplomatic channels is needed.
“Countries should cooperate with the system economically and diplomatically so that the security we have may be sustainable,” Mujahid said.
“The statements of some countries are significant, which they should not have because assuming a concern that does not exist contributes to instability and insecurity,” he added.
He also stated that the usurpation of the rights of the Afghan people by the world should be stopped and an end should be put to their oppression against the people.
He asks countries to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in this regard.
The world has usurped the rights of the people of Afghanistan by imposing sanctions, not recognizing the caretaker government, freezing the country’s assets, not having meaningful economic interactions, and imposing restrictions on the travel of some leaders and officials of the Islamic Emirate, Mujahid said.
Earlier, many other officials of the IEA have said that the policy of pressure and force in Afghanistan is a failed experience and that the world should have a meaningful interaction with the caretaker government.
Meanwhile, two years have passed since IEA’s takeover, no country has yet recognized the caretaker government.
Latest News
McKenzie calls delayed Afghanistan exit an example of ‘American arrogance’
U.S. retired Gen. Frank McKenzie has said he believes the delay in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan can be attributed to “American arrogance.”
McKenzie, the head of United States Central Command at the time of the withdrawal, said in an interview with Fox News that he regretted the U.S.’s decision to “stay on until the very end,” saying that often pushing that choice could land, and did land, the country in an “extremist situation.”
“I think it’s a case of American exceptionalism or American arrogance, depending on your perspective, to believe that you can actually withdraw, beaten from the field of battle, and still maintain a large political platform in the country you’re actually retreating from,” McKenzie said in the interview, which aired Thursday.
“I go back to the basic decision to wait so very late to begin to bring people out — after we had already given away Bagram Airfield, after we had already drawn down to a very low footprint in the country,” he continued. “I think those were the decisions that led to the scenes at the airport in Kabul.”
Thirteen U.S. soldiers and at least 170 Afghan citizens died after blast at the Kabul airport during the evacuation. It was the third deadliest incident in the U.S.’s two decades in Afghanistan.
McKenzie also said that he does not regret striking a deal with the Islamic Emirate.
“And I feel had we not done so, our casualties would have been significantly higher,” the retired general added.
