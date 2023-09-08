Latest News
Torkham crossing stays shut for 3rd day
After clashes on Wednesday between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani border guards at Torkham crossing, the border is still closed for third consecutive day to commercial goods and passengers.
Although commercial goods and a large number of passengers are waiting for the reopening of the crossing border on both sides, the officials of the two countries have not yet commented on the matter.
Some passers-by say that no one is allowed to pass, not even for patients.
Torkham is the main passage for the transit of goods and passengers between Afghanistan and Pakistan, but this passage has been shut for three days and the sudden closure has caused hundreds of vehicles carrying commercial goods to stop and wander on both sides.
Some experts meanwhile say that there is a need for the Islamic Emirate to hold comprehensive negotiations with Pakistani side in order to find a logical, political and permanent solution to end the military tensions between the two countries at the Torkham crossing.
Since IEA’s takeover in August 2021, this is the second time that border guards of the two sides have engaged in an armed clash.
According to experts, if the authorities of the two countries do not pay serious attention to the fundamental solution of this problem, such conflicts can further damage the relations between the two countries in the future.
Latest News
World should cooperate with IEA economically and diplomatically: Mujahid
Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says some countries’ baseless concerns about Afghanistan, paves the way for destabilizing and making the region unsafe.
Mujahid has said that in order to continue the current security in Afghanistan, regional cooperation through economic and diplomatic channels is needed.
“Countries should cooperate with the system economically and diplomatically so that the security we have may be sustainable,” Mujahid said.
“The statements of some countries are significant, which they should not have because assuming a concern that does not exist contributes to instability and insecurity,” he added.
He also stated that the usurpation of the rights of the Afghan people by the world should be stopped and an end should be put to their oppression against the people.
He asks countries to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in this regard.
The world has usurped the rights of the people of Afghanistan by imposing sanctions, not recognizing the caretaker government, freezing the country’s assets, not having meaningful economic interactions, and imposing restrictions on the travel of some leaders and officials of the Islamic Emirate, Mujahid said.
Earlier, many other officials of the IEA have said that the policy of pressure and force in Afghanistan is a failed experience and that the world should have a meaningful interaction with the caretaker government.
Meanwhile, two years have passed since IEA’s takeover, no country has yet recognized the caretaker government.
Latest News
McKenzie calls delayed Afghanistan exit an example of ‘American arrogance’
U.S. retired Gen. Frank McKenzie has said he believes the delay in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan can be attributed to “American arrogance.”
McKenzie, the head of United States Central Command at the time of the withdrawal, said in an interview with Fox News that he regretted the U.S.’s decision to “stay on until the very end,” saying that often pushing that choice could land, and did land, the country in an “extremist situation.”
“I think it’s a case of American exceptionalism or American arrogance, depending on your perspective, to believe that you can actually withdraw, beaten from the field of battle, and still maintain a large political platform in the country you’re actually retreating from,” McKenzie said in the interview, which aired Thursday.
“I go back to the basic decision to wait so very late to begin to bring people out — after we had already given away Bagram Airfield, after we had already drawn down to a very low footprint in the country,” he continued. “I think those were the decisions that led to the scenes at the airport in Kabul.”
Thirteen U.S. soldiers and at least 170 Afghan citizens died after blast at the Kabul airport during the evacuation. It was the third deadliest incident in the U.S.’s two decades in Afghanistan.
McKenzie also said that he does not regret striking a deal with the Islamic Emirate.
“And I feel had we not done so, our casualties would have been significantly higher,” the retired general added.
Latest News
HRW urges ICC to prosecute women’s rights violations in Afghanistan
Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a report on Friday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute what it said was crime against humanity of gender persecution against women and girls in Afghanistan.
The report said that since taking over the country in August 2021, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have imposed laws and policies intended to deny women and girls throughout the country their fundamental rights because of their gender.
“Coordinated support by concerned governments is needed to bring the Taliban leaders responsible to justice,” Elizabeth Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch
HRW noted that ICC defines crimes against humanity as a range of prohibited acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population, with knowledge of the attack.
HRW said that its research on Afghanistan since 2021 has found that the crime against humanity of persecution targeting women and girls has been imposed through various written or announced decrees. “These decrees have placed severe restrictions on freedom of movement, expression, and association; prohibitions on virtually all employment; bans on secondary and higher education; and permitted arbitrary arrests and violations of the right to liberty,” the report said.
HRW noted that Afghanistan is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. On October 31, 2022, the court authorized the ICC prosecutor to resume its investigation into the Afghanistan situation, which was first authorized in 2020.
“The International Criminal Court’s investigation in Afghanistan could provide a path toward accountability for the crime against humanity of gender persecution,” Evenson said.
“Governments should ensure that the court has the resources and needed cooperation so that its prosecutor can investigate this crime alongside other grave rights violations committed.”
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has rejected claims of rights violations against women and girls, saying it is committed to ensuring their rights based on Sharia law.
