Torkham crossing stays shut for 3rd day

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2023)

After clashes on Wednesday between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani border guards at Torkham crossing, the border is still closed for third consecutive day to commercial goods and passengers.

Although commercial goods and a large number of passengers are waiting for the reopening of the crossing border on both sides, the officials of the two countries have not yet commented on the matter.

Some passers-by say that no one is allowed to pass, not even for patients.

Torkham is the main passage for the transit of goods and passengers between Afghanistan and Pakistan, but this passage has been shut for three days and the sudden closure has caused hundreds of vehicles carrying commercial goods to stop and wander on both sides.

Some experts meanwhile say that there is a need for the Islamic Emirate to hold comprehensive negotiations with Pakistani side in order to find a logical, political and permanent solution to end the military tensions between the two countries at the Torkham crossing.

Since IEA’s takeover in August 2021, this is the second time that border guards of the two sides have engaged in an armed clash.

According to experts, if the authorities of the two countries do not pay serious attention to the fundamental solution of this problem, such conflicts can further damage the relations between the two countries in the future.