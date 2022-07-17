Sport
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
The 2022 Asia Cup, a T20 tournament, which is due to start next month is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates instead of Sri Lanka, it was reported Sunday.
The decision was taken at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting this week, which remains concerned by the acute shortage of fuel which has played a big part in grinding Sri Lanka to a halt, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Up until last week, Sri Lanka Cricket was “very confident” of hosting the tournament despite the country’s deepening economic and political crisis. With food supplies drying up, fuel supply being cut to private vehicles, and severe daily power outages, enraged protestors stormed the residences of the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister demanding a change in leadership.
The protests did not however impact the bilateral cricket series with Australia and Pakistan.
“Hosting two teams is not the same as hosting ten teams,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s chief executive officer Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo on Sunday. “You have to provide ten buses with fuel for all of them. You have to give every team a luggage van with fuel, and transport for the managers. You also have to give the sponsors transport and ensure that they are getting the mileage that they want from their sponsorship. The fuel for the generators to run the floodlights will also have to be found.”
The ACC is set to announce the Asia Cup schedule on July 22.
This will be the second time in the last five years that UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, played in the 50-overs format, was conducted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah between September 15-28.
This edition of the tournament will be played in Dubai and Sharjah between August 27 and September 11.
Sport
Pakistan asks ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that it has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to devise a way to regulate the growth of lucrative Twenty20 leagues with rising concerns about its impact on the sport’s calendar.
This comes amid concerns that franchise cricket is likely to dominate the busy international calendar, which also includes ICC events like the World Cups in all formats.
“The growth of franchise cricket is impacting the already-crammed international cricket calendar,” PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain said in a statement.
“The PCB is concerned about this development and wants the ICC to formulate a strategy on this issue. We have sent a proposal to the ICC, which they have added to their meeting agenda. Two other boards have also conveyed their apprehensions to the ICC on this matter and urged the ICC to create a working group to debate on the expansion of franchise-based T20 leagues.”
The ICC has already accepted the new reality, with chairman Greg Barclay saying last month “there’s not a lot we can do” about T20 leagues dominating the calendar.
The Indian cricket board meanwhile is negotiating an extended 10-week window for its popular IPL after having sold the annual T20 tournament’s 2023-2027 media rights for a staggering $6.2 billion last month.
Sport
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
Athletes from Russia and Belarus may not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Craig Reedie said.
The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove the two countries’ athletes from competition, Reuters reported. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.
“A decision is going to have to be taken on what happens to each of these two countries, and my guess is that the general feeling would be that they should not qualify,” former IOC vice-president Reedie told British media.
“Most people are struggling with how we could achieve some degree of representation, but at the moment, there is no clear way to do it. Therefore, you maintain the status quo.”
Athletes will miss qualification events for Paris as a result of the measures, and IOC President Thomas Bach said in May that Russia’s participation was unclear.
It has, however, not sanctioned or banned Russian members who sit on the IOC from taking part in Olympic meetings and has also not sanctioned the Russian Olympic Committee, Reuters reported.
Of the sports on the Olympic program, only cycling, tennis and judo have allowed Russians and Belarusians to continue to compete but Reedie said he doubted even athletes from those sports would be permitted to participate in qualifying events.
Reedie, former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), said it would be unrealistic to allow athletes to enter qualifying competitions once they have begun.
“It’s quite difficult halfway through to say, ‘All of you who have now qualified we’ve changed the rules’,” Reedie said.
“So there’s a real issue for the federations, who have a clear instruction which they’ve agreed to that they won’t invite Russians and Belarusians to take part in events.
“On the face of it, it’s unlikely that anybody would qualify other than those three sports which don’t do it that way. And will they be able to qualify (from those three sports)? I’m not sure.”
A Russian doping scandal, involving revelations of a state-backed system across many sports, following the Sochi 2014 Olympics led to Russian athletes competing as neutrals at the Games as part of IOC sanctions.
Sport
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
Former South African first class cricketer Ryan Moran has been appointed as fielding coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.
Moran had previously worked as the fielding coach of West Indies and Afghanistan.
“ACB Name Ryan Maron as National Team’s Fielding Coach Former Cape Town First-Class cricketer Ryan Maron, who has the experience of working with Afghanistan back in 2015 & 2017, rejoins us as our national men’s team fielding coach,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, ACB is looking for a successor for head coach Graham Thorpe, who is still gravely ill and is unlikely to return to work in the near future, Cricketaddictor.com reported.
In his absence, Afghanistan has been led by local coach Raees Khan Ahmadzai on an interim basis. Thorpe, who joined the team in March of this year, was meant to join in the last week of April but was unable to do so.
ACB named the new fielding coach ahead of the national team’s tour to Ireland for five T20 Internationals in the first week of August.
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Rida foundation provides fresh water for Takhar residents
UAE launches $817 million fund for the development of space program
Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece
Haqqani urges the world to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Ministry of energy pushes ahead with plans to increase power output
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Tahawol: Challenges over IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
-
Latest News4 days ago
Social media users launch campaign urging IEA to reopen girls’ schools
-
Business3 days ago
Female entrepreneurs open all-women market in Kabul
-
World3 days ago
US would use force against Iran ‘as a last resort’: President Biden
-
Regional3 days ago
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 150 people injured in traffic accidents in Kandahar over Eid
-
Business4 days ago
Indian dry fruit traders upset over partial resumption of Afghan banking system
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbek official says Tashkent meeting aims to encourage IEA to form inclusive govt