Pakistan asks ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that it has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to devise a way to regulate the growth of lucrative Twenty20 leagues with rising concerns about its impact on the sport’s calendar.
This comes amid concerns that franchise cricket is likely to dominate the busy international calendar, which also includes ICC events like the World Cups in all formats.
“The growth of franchise cricket is impacting the already-crammed international cricket calendar,” PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain said in a statement.
“The PCB is concerned about this development and wants the ICC to formulate a strategy on this issue. We have sent a proposal to the ICC, which they have added to their meeting agenda. Two other boards have also conveyed their apprehensions to the ICC on this matter and urged the ICC to create a working group to debate on the expansion of franchise-based T20 leagues.”
The ICC has already accepted the new reality, with chairman Greg Barclay saying last month “there’s not a lot we can do” about T20 leagues dominating the calendar.
The Indian cricket board meanwhile is negotiating an extended 10-week window for its popular IPL after having sold the annual T20 tournament’s 2023-2027 media rights for a staggering $6.2 billion last month.
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
Athletes from Russia and Belarus may not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Craig Reedie said.
The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove the two countries’ athletes from competition, Reuters reported. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.
“A decision is going to have to be taken on what happens to each of these two countries, and my guess is that the general feeling would be that they should not qualify,” former IOC vice-president Reedie told British media.
“Most people are struggling with how we could achieve some degree of representation, but at the moment, there is no clear way to do it. Therefore, you maintain the status quo.”
Athletes will miss qualification events for Paris as a result of the measures, and IOC President Thomas Bach said in May that Russia’s participation was unclear.
It has, however, not sanctioned or banned Russian members who sit on the IOC from taking part in Olympic meetings and has also not sanctioned the Russian Olympic Committee, Reuters reported.
Of the sports on the Olympic program, only cycling, tennis and judo have allowed Russians and Belarusians to continue to compete but Reedie said he doubted even athletes from those sports would be permitted to participate in qualifying events.
Reedie, former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), said it would be unrealistic to allow athletes to enter qualifying competitions once they have begun.
“It’s quite difficult halfway through to say, ‘All of you who have now qualified we’ve changed the rules’,” Reedie said.
“So there’s a real issue for the federations, who have a clear instruction which they’ve agreed to that they won’t invite Russians and Belarusians to take part in events.
“On the face of it, it’s unlikely that anybody would qualify other than those three sports which don’t do it that way. And will they be able to qualify (from those three sports)? I’m not sure.”
A Russian doping scandal, involving revelations of a state-backed system across many sports, following the Sochi 2014 Olympics led to Russian athletes competing as neutrals at the Games as part of IOC sanctions.
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
Former South African first class cricketer Ryan Moran has been appointed as fielding coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.
Moran had previously worked as the fielding coach of West Indies and Afghanistan.
“ACB Name Ryan Maron as National Team’s Fielding Coach Former Cape Town First-Class cricketer Ryan Maron, who has the experience of working with Afghanistan back in 2015 & 2017, rejoins us as our national men’s team fielding coach,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, ACB is looking for a successor for head coach Graham Thorpe, who is still gravely ill and is unlikely to return to work in the near future, Cricketaddictor.com reported.
In his absence, Afghanistan has been led by local coach Raees Khan Ahmadzai on an interim basis. Thorpe, who joined the team in March of this year, was meant to join in the last week of April but was unable to do so.
ACB named the new fielding coach ahead of the national team’s tour to Ireland for five T20 Internationals in the first week of August.
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Azizullah Fazli, the former head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), has been arrested by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) security forces, VOA reported Monday citing security sources.
A source at the Kabul Police Headquarters told VOA that Fazli had tried to enter the cricket board compound and declare himself the new chairman. The source said that cricket board security guards stopped him.
The security sources said Fazli had taken a fake letter of appointment from the IEA leader to the cricket board.
Sources said that after guards stopped him from entering, Fazli was arrested on the orders of the IEA’s Prime minister.
“Azizullah Fazli went to the cricket board with a fake appointment letter on Sunday. He was accompanied by armed men. The board’s guards stopped him and then fired shots in the air. He was arrested by order of the prime minister and is now detained,” a source told VOA.
