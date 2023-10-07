Latest News
At least 15 killed, 40 injured in string of earthquakes that hit western Afghanistan
At least 15 people have been killed and around 40 others injured after several earthquakes struck Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Saturday, authorities said.
Janan Sayeq, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority, said that the casualties happened in Zinda Jan district of Herat province.
He said that the casualties were likely to increase.
According to the official, some homes in Farah and Badghis provinces were also partially damaged.
Quakes started at about 11am local time, sending crowds of residents and shopkeepers out of buildings in Herat city.
Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes in Afghanistan occurred at around 11am, followed by a 5.5 magnitude aftershock, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said in a report.
USGS warned that hundreds of fatalities were possible as well as “potentially widespread damage” as past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response.
National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq told AFP the initial toll was “preliminary” and he feared it would rise as “in the rural and mountainous areas there have been landslides as well”. Mohammad Taleb Shahid, public health director of Herat province also told AFP this is not the final figure and that he believes people are buried under the rubble.
Herat is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan and is the official capital of Herat province which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million.
Pakistan mulls blocking Afghan SIM cards along border areas
Pakistan on Friday was considering blocking signals of Afghan cellular networks near border areas in an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities in the country, Pakistani media reported.
ARY News citing sources said that the Afghan cellular networks on SIM cards were being used in anti-state and criminal activities by terrorists in Pakistan. Unregistered Afghan SIMs are easily available in Pak-Afghan border areas, it added.
In an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities, the investigation agencies have demanded the authorities block out signals of Afghan telecom operators near border areas.
Terrorists were also operating Afghan SIMs for surveillance and identity concealment, according to the report.
The investigation agencies have recommended the authorities install ‘strong infrastructure’ of local mobile services near border areas.
According to the agencies, blocking technology installation will force citizens to shift to local networks.
Pakistan has seen an uptick in attacks and it blames Afghanistan for it.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied the allegations reiterating that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.
UNHCR, IOM urge Pakistan to maintain protection space for Afghans in need of safety
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and IOM, the UN Migration Agency, on Saturday appealed to Pakistan to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country.
The appeal comes after Pakistan announced plans to repatriate undocumented Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls. Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return,” UNHCR and IOM said in a joint statement.
They acknowledged the Government’s sovereign prerogative over domestic policies, its need to manage populations on its territory, and its obligations to ensure public safety and security.
“UNHCR and IOM have a longstanding and strong collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and stand ready to provide support in developing a comprehensive and sustainable mechanism to register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection,” the statement said.
UNHCR and IOM called on all countries to suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals and ensure any possible returns to the country take place in a safe, dignified and voluntary manner.
Afghan embassy in Spain says it engages with foreign ministry in Kabul
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Madrid announced Friday that it is engaging with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan over consular affairs, three days after the mission in the Netherlands issued a similar statement.
“This embassy represents the country and its people, and in order to solve the problems by providing better and timely consular services to you dear compatriots, this embassy interacts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in consular affairs, and consular affairs documents will be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul for approval as usual,” the embassy said in a notice.
Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hafiz Zia Ahmed reposted the notice.
Three days ago, the Afghan embassy in the Netherlands also announced that the mission is interacting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul over consular affairs.
