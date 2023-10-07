Pakistan mulls blocking Afghan SIM cards along border areas

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2023)

Pakistan on Friday was considering blocking signals of Afghan cellular networks near border areas in an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities in the country, Pakistani media reported.

ARY News citing sources said that the Afghan cellular networks on SIM cards were being used in anti-state and criminal activities by terrorists in Pakistan. Unregistered Afghan SIMs are easily available in Pak-Afghan border areas, it added.

In an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities, the investigation agencies have demanded the authorities block out signals of Afghan telecom operators near border areas.

Terrorists were also operating Afghan SIMs for surveillance and identity concealment, according to the report.

The investigation agencies have recommended the authorities install ‘strong infrastructure’ of local mobile services near border areas.

According to the agencies, blocking technology installation will force citizens to shift to local networks.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in attacks and it blames Afghanistan for it.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied the allegations reiterating that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.