Pakistan mulls blocking Afghan SIM cards along border areas
Pakistan on Friday was considering blocking signals of Afghan cellular networks near border areas in an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities in the country, Pakistani media reported.
ARY News citing sources said that the Afghan cellular networks on SIM cards were being used in anti-state and criminal activities by terrorists in Pakistan. Unregistered Afghan SIMs are easily available in Pak-Afghan border areas, it added.
In an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities, the investigation agencies have demanded the authorities block out signals of Afghan telecom operators near border areas.
Terrorists were also operating Afghan SIMs for surveillance and identity concealment, according to the report.
The investigation agencies have recommended the authorities install ‘strong infrastructure’ of local mobile services near border areas.
According to the agencies, blocking technology installation will force citizens to shift to local networks.
Pakistan has seen an uptick in attacks and it blames Afghanistan for it.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied the allegations reiterating that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.
UNHCR, IOM urge Pakistan to maintain protection space for Afghans in need of safety
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and IOM, the UN Migration Agency, on Saturday appealed to Pakistan to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country.
The appeal comes after Pakistan announced plans to repatriate undocumented Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls. Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return,” UNHCR and IOM said in a joint statement.
They acknowledged the Government’s sovereign prerogative over domestic policies, its need to manage populations on its territory, and its obligations to ensure public safety and security.
“UNHCR and IOM have a longstanding and strong collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and stand ready to provide support in developing a comprehensive and sustainable mechanism to register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection,” the statement said.
UNHCR and IOM called on all countries to suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals and ensure any possible returns to the country take place in a safe, dignified and voluntary manner.
Afghan embassy in Spain says it engages with foreign ministry in Kabul
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Madrid announced Friday that it is engaging with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan over consular affairs, three days after the mission in the Netherlands issued a similar statement.
“This embassy represents the country and its people, and in order to solve the problems by providing better and timely consular services to you dear compatriots, this embassy interacts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in consular affairs, and consular affairs documents will be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul for approval as usual,” the embassy said in a notice.
Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hafiz Zia Ahmed reposted the notice.
Three days ago, the Afghan embassy in the Netherlands also announced that the mission is interacting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul over consular affairs.
Renovation of 4 historical sites kicks off in Kandahar
The Ministry of Information and Culture says the reconstruction work of four historical monuments worth 24 million AFN has started in Kandahar province.
The ministry said that the historical sites include the tomb of Mirwais Khan, the house and tomb of Ahmad Shah Baba and the Ahmad Shahi reservoir in Spin Boldak.
Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah said that the restoration work of several other historical sites is currently underway in different provinces of the country worth 260 million AFN.
Meanwhile, businessmen and local authorities of Kandahar province welcome this development decision of IEA and have promised all kinds of cooperation.
“We are very grateful to the Islamic Emirate for giving a positive answer to our request, and sufficient funds have been taken into consideration for the reconstruction of these sites,” said Inamullah Samangani, Kandahar’s information and culture head.
This comes amid most of the country’s historic buildings and monuments are in danger of collapsing and if the government does not pay serious attention to them, they will be destroyed in the not-so-distant future.
