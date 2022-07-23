World
At least 17 killed in flash floods in southern Iran
Flooding in southern Iran has killed at least 17 people and left six others missing following heavy rainfall in the largely arid country, state media reported on Saturday.
“Around 5:00 pm yesterday, heavy rains in the towns of Ij and Roodbal in the central parts of Estehban County led to flooding,” Yousef Kargar, governor of the county in Fars province, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
“As a result of the flood, 17 bodies have been found in the vicinity of Estehban, of which 13 have been identified,” he said, adding that six people are still missing, AFP reported.
“A number of local people and sightseers (from other areas) who had gone to the riverside and were present in the river bed were caught in the flood due to the rise in the water level,” he added.
Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.
In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south left at least 76 people dead and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.
In January at least two people were killed in flash flooding in Fars when heavy rains hit the area, a local official said at the time.
Scientists say climate change amplifies extreme weather, including droughts as well as the potential for the increased intensity of rain storms.
Like other nearby countries, Iran has suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves for years, and these are expected to worsen.
World
Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first tribal woman President
Draupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of the country. She defeated her opponent Yashwant Sinha and won with more than 50% votes. She will take oath as the President of India on July 25, 2022, Indian outlets reported.
On July 18, all elected MLAs and MPs casted their votes for the country’s next president. The total turnout at the Parliament House was 98.91 percent.
Murmu will be the first tribal president of India. She was born in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district and belongs to the Santhal community.
Based on the reports she has served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021 and became the first governor to complete the five-year term in the state. Murmu will the second woman president of the country.
Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate for the president post, was backed by around 34 opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, and DMK, among others.
Yashwant Sinha joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1960. He began his political career with the Janata Party. He then served as a BJP member up until 2018. He resigned from the Bhartiya Janta party in 2018 after several disagreements with the Modi government. He joined the TMC in 2021, where he was appointed as the party’s national vice president. He resigned from TMC in June 2022.
The current president of India, Ram Nath Kovind will end his tenure on 24th July 2022. The new president will take oath on July 25, 2022. In 2017, Ram Nath Kovind won the presidential elections with 7.02 Lakh votes.
World
Explosion and fire at Hoover Dam in Nevada
No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
“There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse,” Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation’s regional director for the Lower Colorado Region, said in a news release. “We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.”
Gould said the fire started around 10 a.m. and was put out less than an hour later.
Reports began circulating online Tuesday after a video was posted on Twitter showing an area of the dam on fire during the mid-morning hours. A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.
The Boulder City Fire Department said it initially responded to the scene, KSNV reports. The City of Boulder said the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.
World
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
China’s government on Tuesday warned that it would take “forceful measures” if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month.
Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and spend time in Hawaii at the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific command, the London paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said any visit by Pelosi would “seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“If the US side obstinately clings to this course, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “The United States must be fully responsible for all the consequences caused by this.”
