Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first tribal woman President

Draupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of the country. She defeated her opponent Yashwant Sinha and won with more than 50% votes. She will take oath as the President of India on July 25, 2022, Indian outlets reported.

On July 18, all elected MLAs and MPs casted their votes for the country’s next president. The total turnout at the Parliament House was 98.91 percent.

Murmu will be the first tribal president of India. She was born in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district and belongs to the Santhal community.

Based on the reports she has served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021 and became the first governor to complete the five-year term in the state. Murmu will the second woman president of the country.

Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate for the president post, was backed by around 34 opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, and DMK, among others.

Yashwant Sinha joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1960. He began his political career with the Janata Party. He then served as a BJP member up until 2018. He resigned from the Bhartiya Janta party in 2018 after several disagreements with the Modi government. He joined the TMC in 2021, where he was appointed as the party’s national vice president. He resigned from TMC in June 2022.

The current president of India, Ram Nath Kovind will end his tenure on 24th July 2022. The new president will take oath on July 25, 2022. In 2017, Ram Nath Kovind won the presidential elections with 7.02 Lakh votes.