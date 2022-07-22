World
Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first tribal woman President
Draupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of the country. She defeated her opponent Yashwant Sinha and won with more than 50% votes. She will take oath as the President of India on July 25, 2022, Indian outlets reported.
On July 18, all elected MLAs and MPs casted their votes for the country’s next president. The total turnout at the Parliament House was 98.91 percent.
Murmu will be the first tribal president of India. She was born in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district and belongs to the Santhal community.
Based on the reports she has served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021 and became the first governor to complete the five-year term in the state. Murmu will the second woman president of the country.
Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate for the president post, was backed by around 34 opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, and DMK, among others.
Yashwant Sinha joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1960. He began his political career with the Janata Party. He then served as a BJP member up until 2018. He resigned from the Bhartiya Janta party in 2018 after several disagreements with the Modi government. He joined the TMC in 2021, where he was appointed as the party’s national vice president. He resigned from TMC in June 2022.
The current president of India, Ram Nath Kovind will end his tenure on 24th July 2022. The new president will take oath on July 25, 2022. In 2017, Ram Nath Kovind won the presidential elections with 7.02 Lakh votes.
World
Explosion and fire at Hoover Dam in Nevada
No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
“There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse,” Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation’s regional director for the Lower Colorado Region, said in a news release. “We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.”
Gould said the fire started around 10 a.m. and was put out less than an hour later.
Reports began circulating online Tuesday after a video was posted on Twitter showing an area of the dam on fire during the mid-morning hours. A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.
The Boulder City Fire Department said it initially responded to the scene, KSNV reports. The City of Boulder said the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.
World
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
China’s government on Tuesday warned that it would take “forceful measures” if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month.
Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and spend time in Hawaii at the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific command, the London paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said any visit by Pelosi would “seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“If the US side obstinately clings to this course, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “The United States must be fully responsible for all the consequences caused by this.”
World
Ukraine President sacks security chief, top prosecutor
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked his chief prosecutor, General Iryna Venediktova and the head of the country’s security agent, Ivan Bakanov on Sunday.
Their sack was the largest government shakeup since the start of Russia’s attack in Ukraine in February.
According to Economic Times, Zelensky said he fired Venediktova and Bakanov as the war-laden country faces a high number of cases of suspected treason by Ukrainian law enforcement officials.
“Today, I made the decision of relieving of their duties the prosecutor general and the head of Ukraine’s security service,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation.
Zelensky said over 650 cases of suspected treason and aiding and abetting Russia by Ukrainian security officials are currently being investigated, including 60 cases of officials who have remained in territories occupied by Russia and are working against Ukraine.
“Such a great number of crimes against the foundations of national security and the connections established between Ukrainian law enforcement officials and Russian special services pose very serious questions to the relevant leaders,” Zelensky said.
Venediktova had led Ukraine’s investigation into alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, which caused international outrage.
