Explosion and fire at Hoover Dam in Nevada

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2022)

No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

“There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse,” Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation’s regional director for the Lower Colorado Region, said in a news release. “We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.”

Gould said the fire started around 10 a.m. and was put out less than an hour later.

Reports began circulating online Tuesday after a video was posted on Twitter showing an area of the dam on fire during the mid-morning hours. A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

The Boulder City Fire Department said it initially responded to the scene, KSNV reports. The City of Boulder said the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.