World

China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US Pelosi visits Taiwan

Published

11 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: July 20, 2022)

China’s government on Tuesday warned that it would take “forceful measures” if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month.

Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and spend time in Hawaii at the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific command, the London paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said any visit by Pelosi would “seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“If the US side obstinately clings to this course, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “The United States must be fully responsible for all the consequences caused by this.”

World

Explosion and fire at Hoover Dam in Nevada

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 20, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2022)

No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

“There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse,” Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation’s regional director for the Lower Colorado Region, said in a news release. “We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.”

Gould said the fire started around 10 a.m. and was put out less than an hour later.

Reports began circulating online Tuesday after a video was posted on Twitter showing an area of the dam on fire during the mid-morning hours. A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

The Boulder City Fire Department said it initially responded to the scene, KSNV reports. The City of Boulder said the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.

World

Ukraine President sacks security chief, top prosecutor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 19, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2022)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked his chief prosecutor, General Iryna Venediktova and the head of the country’s security agent, Ivan Bakanov on Sunday.

Their sack was the largest government shakeup since the start of Russia’s attack in Ukraine in February.

According to Economic Times, Zelensky said he fired Venediktova and Bakanov as the war-laden country faces a high number of cases of suspected treason by Ukrainian law enforcement officials.

“Today, I made the decision of relieving of their duties the prosecutor general and the head of Ukraine’s security service,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation.

Zelensky said over 650 cases of suspected treason and aiding and abetting Russia by Ukrainian security officials are currently being investigated, including 60 cases of officials who have remained in territories occupied by Russia and are working against Ukraine.

“Such a great number of crimes against the foundations of national security and the connections established between Ukrainian law enforcement officials and Russian special services pose very serious questions to the relevant leaders,” Zelensky said.

Venediktova had led Ukraine’s investigation into alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, which caused international outrage.

World

Iran, Russia, Turkey leaders to discuss Syria war in Tehran

Published

2 days ago

on

July 18, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2022)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Tehran on Tuesday for talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on the Syria conflict.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have in recent years met to discuss Syria as part of the so-called “Astana peace process” to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Arab country.

All three are involved in Syria, with Russia and Iran supporting the Damascus regime against its opponents, and Turkey backing rebels.

Tuesday’s summit comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a new offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militants.

Iran, whose President Ebrahim Raisi is hosting the meeting, has already warned that any Turkish military action in Syria could “destabilise the region”.

The Tehran summit will also enable Erdogan to hold his first meeting with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

