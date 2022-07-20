World
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
China’s government on Tuesday warned that it would take “forceful measures” if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month.
Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and spend time in Hawaii at the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific command, the London paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said any visit by Pelosi would “seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“If the US side obstinately clings to this course, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “The United States must be fully responsible for all the consequences caused by this.”
World
Explosion and fire at Hoover Dam in Nevada
No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
“There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse,” Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation’s regional director for the Lower Colorado Region, said in a news release. “We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.”
Gould said the fire started around 10 a.m. and was put out less than an hour later.
Reports began circulating online Tuesday after a video was posted on Twitter showing an area of the dam on fire during the mid-morning hours. A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.
The Boulder City Fire Department said it initially responded to the scene, KSNV reports. The City of Boulder said the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.
World
Ukraine President sacks security chief, top prosecutor
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked his chief prosecutor, General Iryna Venediktova and the head of the country’s security agent, Ivan Bakanov on Sunday.
Their sack was the largest government shakeup since the start of Russia’s attack in Ukraine in February.
According to Economic Times, Zelensky said he fired Venediktova and Bakanov as the war-laden country faces a high number of cases of suspected treason by Ukrainian law enforcement officials.
“Today, I made the decision of relieving of their duties the prosecutor general and the head of Ukraine’s security service,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation.
Zelensky said over 650 cases of suspected treason and aiding and abetting Russia by Ukrainian security officials are currently being investigated, including 60 cases of officials who have remained in territories occupied by Russia and are working against Ukraine.
“Such a great number of crimes against the foundations of national security and the connections established between Ukrainian law enforcement officials and Russian special services pose very serious questions to the relevant leaders,” Zelensky said.
Venediktova had led Ukraine’s investigation into alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, which caused international outrage.
World
Iran, Russia, Turkey leaders to discuss Syria war in Tehran
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Tehran on Tuesday for talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on the Syria conflict.
Russia, Turkey and Iran have in recent years met to discuss Syria as part of the so-called “Astana peace process” to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Arab country.
All three are involved in Syria, with Russia and Iran supporting the Damascus regime against its opponents, and Turkey backing rebels.
Tuesday’s summit comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a new offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militants.
Iran, whose President Ebrahim Raisi is hosting the meeting, has already warned that any Turkish military action in Syria could “destabilise the region”.
The Tehran summit will also enable Erdogan to hold his first meeting with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Russia delivers 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
UN report highlights rights violations in Afghanistan; IEA rejects it as ‘propaganda’
Afghan cargo trucks can travel freely to all parts of Pakistan
Implementation of trans-Afghan railway project kicks off
Explosion and fire at Hoover Dam in Nevada
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
IEA’s supreme leader meets traders and manufacturers in Kandahar
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
-
Latest News4 days ago
It is not in US interest for Afghanistan to be a failed state: Khalilzad
-
World4 days ago
US and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas during Biden visit
-
Regional3 days ago
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for talks on coal imports
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
UAE launches $817 million fund for the development of space program
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Facebook tests idea to give users multiple profiles for different interests
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNDP, World Bank sign $20 million deal to support Afghan projects