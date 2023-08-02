Regional
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
At least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims that erupted on Monday around 50 km (30 miles) south of the Indian capital New Delhi, police officials told Reuters.
The violence erupted after a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim dominated Nuh region in Haryana state, the officials said. By the evening, the violence had spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched, killing the cleric and injuring another person.
“Five people involved in the incident have been rounded up and the others are being identified,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, adding that security around places of worship had also been tightened.
Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, shares a border with New Delhi and has emerged as a business hub for the country, housing several multinational companies, read the report.
Public order clampdowns had already been issued for the district after five cars were set on fire and some shops damaged on Monday evening, and schools and colleges had been directed to remain closed.
Local government officials in both Nuh and Gurugram met representatives of the Hindu and Muslim communities in their regions on Tuesday to appeal for calm, Reuters reported.
Gurugram, however, continued to remain tense through the day as mobs roamed the streets, setting fire to scrap shops and vandalising small eateries, most of which belonged to Muslims.
By the evening, mobile internet services had been suspended in most of the district.
Officials from the local administration in Nuh said they were investigating the cause of the standoff that sparked the initial violence.
“The procession was meant to move from one temple to another but clashes broke out between two groups on the way, which resulted in the death of four people,” Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh police, told Reuters.
He said two of the dead were members of the home guard, a voluntary force that helps police control civil disturbances.
Another 60 people, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the clashes, local government officials said.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, also condemned the incident in Nuh, where curfew orders have been imposed, the internet shut off, and additional security forces deployed.
Pakistan holds funerals as government vows to hunt down attackers
Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a political rally the previous day as the death toll climbed to at least 45 and the government vowed to hunt down those behind the attack.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing, which also wounded nearly 200 people. Police said their initial investigation suggests the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate could be behind the attack, Associated Press reported.
The victims were all from the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which is headed by hard-line cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman. He did not attend the rally, held under a large tent close to a market in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.
Sunday’s bombing was one of the four worst attacks in northwestern Pakistan since 2014, when 147 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed in an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar.
In January, 74 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in Peshawar. And in February, more than 100 people, mostly policemen, died in a bombing at a mosque inside a high-security compound housing Peshawar police headquarters.
Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40, injures 130
At least 40 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.
The blast took place at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, in the former tribal area of Bajaur, which borders Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
The provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat told Reuters the explosion was caused by a suicide bomb.
An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and adjoining areas where most of the injured were taken, said district police officer Nazir Khan. The critically injured were transported from Bajaur to hospitals in the provincial capital Peshawar by military helicopters.
“The JUI-F organised a workers convention in Khar town of Bajaur in which 40 people lost their lives and more than 130 were injured,” Khan said.
Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad broke down.
However, most of the recent attacks have been on security forces and installations, rather than political gatherings.
Afghanistan’s administration condemned the explosion in a statement by their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
China’s decision to reappoint its top diplomat Wang Yi as foreign minister one month after former rising star Qin Gang disappeared from public view means Washington will be dealing with a familiar face in its bid to steady relations with its main strategic rival.
But Wang’s return to a post he held for most of the past decade is unlikely to alter the trajectory of a troubled bilateral relationship or dispel concerns about the opaque workings of President Xi Jinping’s government, Reuters reported.
The removal of Qin, reputedly a Xi protege, on Tuesday came barely half a year after he assumed the role. The 57-year-old former ambassador to the United States and Xi aide took over the ministry in December but has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.
The ministry has said he was off work for health reasons but has given no details.
Wang, known in Washington for his sharp intellect and his sometimes aggressive defense of China’s positions, has been a fixture in U.S.-China relations for years.
Washington-based analysts say Wang’s return to the ministry should help China’s foreign ministry resume normal operations after weeks of international speculation about Qin’s fate.
But it is unlikely to yield any major improvement in tense U.S.-China relations, which have hit their lowest point in decades.
“None of this changes the structural reasons for friction in the relationship,” said Joseph Torigian, an expert on China’s Communist leaders at American University in Washington.
China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
At a briefing on Tuesday U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said it was up to China to choose its foreign minister and Blinken had met Wang multiple times.
Wang’s second stint as foreign minister suggests an eagerness in Beijing for stable U.S. relations ahead of Xi’s likely meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden later this year on the sidelines of global summits, including the G20 in India in September and a gathering of APEC leaders in California in November.
“With a series of major international meetings coming up, Xi defaulted to someone who has relationships with many of his foreign counterparts,” said Rorry Daniels, Managing Director of Asia Society Policy Institute. “In times of uncertainty, China wants continuity and predictability in this position.”
U.S. and Chinese diplomats are grappling with a range of contentious issues, including China’s increasingly aggressive actions over Taiwan, the self-governed island it claims as its own, and the United States’ export controls aimed at hobbling China’s ability to develop advanced semiconductors.
Given these challenges, Wang’s seniority in China’s ruling Communist Party could be helpful to the U.S.
In the Chinese system, the top diplomat is not foreign minister but rather the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission, a role Wang will continue to hold.
Jude Blanchette, a China expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Wang’s concurrent perch atop the country’s two top foreign policy positions removed a layer of bureaucracy for U.S. interlocutors.
And as a member of the Communist Party’s 24-man ruling Politburo, Wang is a diplomat with arguably more sway with China’s top leaders than his predecessor.
Even while Qin was foreign minister, Blinken had contacts with Wang, though exchanges had been frosty at times, particularly after an alleged Chinese spy balloon crossed U.S. airspace and was shot down earlier this year, prompting Wang to scold Washington for its “hysterical” reaction, Reuters reported.
Still, Wang’s reappointment is a sign of problems in China’s foreign policy establishment, said Blanchette.
“The bigger story here is the sheer unpredictability and opacity of the Chinese system, which can see a top foreign policy official be thrown into a black hole for a month with absolutely zero information from Beijing,” he said.
On Tuesday, content mentioning Qin was quickly removed from China’s foreign ministry website after Wang’s appointment. The tab on the website that typically holds the biography of the foreign minister simply read “Updating.”
The choice of Wang for the role also reflected a lack of good options for Beijing, said Craig Singleton, deputy director of the China program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
“Simply put, there remains a dearth of seasoned Chinese diplomats that are both trusted by Xi and possess the requisite U.S. experience for this highly visible role,” he said.
