Daesh confirms death of its leader, names replacement
Daesh on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi and named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as his replacement, the group’s spokesperson said in an undated recording published on its Telegram channel.
It appeared to be the militant group’s first official announcement on his fate since Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said in April that Turkish intelligence forces had killed him in Syria, Reuters reported.
Erdogan said the Turkish national intelligence organization had pursued Quraishi for a long time.
Quraishi was killed during a gun battle with Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), the main Islamist group that holds sway in the last opposition bastion in northwest Syria, the spokesman said.
Daesh that once ruled a third of Iraq and Syria, gave no details about the new leader, Reuters reported.
Daesh reached its peak in 2014 when its then head, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared the territory it controlled a caliphate.
It was beaten back by adversaries in both countries including a U.S.-led coalition, and Baghdadi was killed during a U.S. military operation in Syria in 2019.
According to Reuters Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi took over in November 2022 after his predecessor was killed, also in Syria.
Daesh militants continue to wage insurgent attacks in both Syria and Iraq.
Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hid out in remote hinterlands of both countries, though they are still capable of carrying out hit-and-run attacks.
The U.S.-led coalition alongside a Kurdish-led alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is still carrying out raids against Daesh in Syria.
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
At least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims that erupted on Monday around 50 km (30 miles) south of the Indian capital New Delhi, police officials told Reuters.
The violence erupted after a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim dominated Nuh region in Haryana state, the officials said. By the evening, the violence had spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched, killing the cleric and injuring another person.
“Five people involved in the incident have been rounded up and the others are being identified,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, adding that security around places of worship had also been tightened.
Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, shares a border with New Delhi and has emerged as a business hub for the country, housing several multinational companies, read the report.
Public order clampdowns had already been issued for the district after five cars were set on fire and some shops damaged on Monday evening, and schools and colleges had been directed to remain closed.
Local government officials in both Nuh and Gurugram met representatives of the Hindu and Muslim communities in their regions on Tuesday to appeal for calm, Reuters reported.
Gurugram, however, continued to remain tense through the day as mobs roamed the streets, setting fire to scrap shops and vandalising small eateries, most of which belonged to Muslims.
By the evening, mobile internet services had been suspended in most of the district.
Officials from the local administration in Nuh said they were investigating the cause of the standoff that sparked the initial violence.
“The procession was meant to move from one temple to another but clashes broke out between two groups on the way, which resulted in the death of four people,” Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh police, told Reuters.
He said two of the dead were members of the home guard, a voluntary force that helps police control civil disturbances.
Another 60 people, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the clashes, local government officials said.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, also condemned the incident in Nuh, where curfew orders have been imposed, the internet shut off, and additional security forces deployed.
Pakistan holds funerals as government vows to hunt down attackers
Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a political rally the previous day as the death toll climbed to at least 45 and the government vowed to hunt down those behind the attack.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing, which also wounded nearly 200 people. Police said their initial investigation suggests the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate could be behind the attack, Associated Press reported.
The victims were all from the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which is headed by hard-line cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman. He did not attend the rally, held under a large tent close to a market in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.
Sunday’s bombing was one of the four worst attacks in northwestern Pakistan since 2014, when 147 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed in an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar.
In January, 74 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in Peshawar. And in February, more than 100 people, mostly policemen, died in a bombing at a mosque inside a high-security compound housing Peshawar police headquarters.
Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40, injures 130
At least 40 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.
The blast took place at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, in the former tribal area of Bajaur, which borders Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
The provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat told Reuters the explosion was caused by a suicide bomb.
An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and adjoining areas where most of the injured were taken, said district police officer Nazir Khan. The critically injured were transported from Bajaur to hospitals in the provincial capital Peshawar by military helicopters.
“The JUI-F organised a workers convention in Khar town of Bajaur in which 40 people lost their lives and more than 130 were injured,” Khan said.
Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad broke down.
However, most of the recent attacks have been on security forces and installations, rather than political gatherings.
Afghanistan’s administration condemned the explosion in a statement by their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
