US won’t rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan brought home: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that the United States government will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan are brought home.

“The United States is pleased to welcome home Faye Hall. President of the United States’ commitment to the American people is clear — we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home,” Rubio wrote on X.

The news of Fay Hall’s release was announced three days ago by former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

She had been reportedly detained in February.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a news conference Monday that the US government’s “highest priority is the safety and security of the American people, wherever they may be.”