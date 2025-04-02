Tahawol
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in Middle East discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Instability of Middle East countries reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Eid al-Fitr and endless mourning in Gaza discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion over US warning on Iran
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in Middle East discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Review of world’s economic status
Latest News6 hours ago
Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project ‘waiting for budget approval’
Latest News8 hours ago
Female journalists complain about lack of access to accurate and timely information
Latest News9 hours ago
Pakistan ‘extends’ deadline for a week for Afghans to leave the country
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s futsal team to face Greenland in Brazil tournament
World4 weeks ago
Trump pauses all U.S. military aid to Ukraine after angry clash with Zelenskiy
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistan asks illegal foreigners, Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave by March 31
World4 weeks ago
Trump welcomes Ukraine’s willingness to sign minerals deal, talk peace
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in Middle East discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Review of world’s economic status
Saar1 day ago
Saar: China’s military drills around Taiwan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Instability of Middle East countries reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Discussion on US political and economic ties with world
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 70,000 Afghans returned home in third week of March: IOM
-
Health4 days ago
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
Chennai grapple with IPL home truth after Bengaluru defeat
-
World5 days ago
Myanmar quake death toll nears 700 as international aid starts to arrive
-
World3 days ago
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs
-
Latest News2 days ago
Switzerland re-establishes presence in Kabul with humanitarian office
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan plans to expel 3 million Afghan refugees this year