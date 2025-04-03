Exports to Pakistan grind to a halt over faulty scanner at Torkham

(Last Updated On: )

A faulty scanner on the Pakistan side of Torkham border left goods trucks stranded in Afghanistan this week, Pakistani media reported.

Pakistani authorities closed the border to vehicles coming in from Afghanistan after the scanning machine used to track imports developed technical problems.

Importers in Pakistan told Dawn that both the Afghan and Pakistani authorities allowed only empty trucks stranded on the Afghan side to cross into Pakistan.

This comes after the border crossing was closed for a month due to disputes and clashes between border forces. The crossing only reopened late March.

According to border officials, this is the second time that the scanner developed problems since the reopening of the crossing. As a result exports from Afghanistan to Pakistan ground to a halt. Exports included coal, soapstone, fresh produce and dried fruit.

Frustrated traders have called for the scanning system to be replaced with a modern version in order to resolve trade challenges at the border.

Traders also voiced their frustration over customs tariffs at the border. They said the customs terminal operator, National Logistic Cell, charges Rs8,000 for every truck that crosses, whether it is loaded or empty.