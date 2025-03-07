Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament

(Last Updated On: )

New Zealand players Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra have showered Kane Williamson with praise, after the Kiwi legend reached yet another impressive mark in their semi-final win against South Africa on Wednesday.

New Zealand set a steep target in their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final – one that would prove to be too tricky to chase.

Their 362 runs became a new high mark for totals in Champions Trophy matches played in Lahore, moving past Australia’s score (356/5) from earlier in the tournament.

But in doing so, an even greater record was etched into the history books. Kiwi legend Kane Williamson became just the 16th player of all time to reach 19,000 international runs and the first New Zealander to do so.

That milestone came early in an innings that would go on to become his 48th century, across all formats, and his 15th in One-Day Internationals.

Williamson’s career as a run-scorer has been emphatic, reaching the mark of 19,000 international runs fourth-fastest of all time (440 innings), behind only Virat Kohli (399), Sachin Tendulkar (432) and Brian Lara (433).

The 34-year-old proved yet again he’s still at the peak of his powers, scoring 102 runs from 94 balls, highlighted by a mix of perfectly-timed traditional strokes and expansive new age shots that both proved equally as effective.

He came to the crease with the Kiwis at 48/1 in the eighth over and built a win-assisting partnership of 164 runs for the second wicket with Rachin Ravindra, who also made it to three figures, scoring 108 off 101 balls.

Ravindra relished the cool-headed help of Williamson, as the pair looked to take the game away from their opponents.

“It was nice to build a partnership first with Youngy (Will Young) and then Kane,” he said post-game.

“That is what helped me the most, being able to work with the guys in the team. Kane started accelerating so nicely.”

Captain Mitchell Santner, who also spoke after their win, continues to be in awe of Williamson’s feats, both as a batter and a leader.

“(Kane) keeps doing it,” Santner said post-game.

“That partnership (with Ravindra), that was massive for us and it looked like he might’ve been frustrated at times, but he was able to keep going and get through little periods where South Africa challenged us.

Celebrations will be short-lived for the Kiwis as they will now head back to Dubai, having played India at the same venue only a matter of days ago.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television on Sunday, March 9, from 1:30pm to watch the final.