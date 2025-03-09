Sport
India upbeat over Champions Trophy win against New Zealand
The final on Sunday in Dubai will decide the winner of the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
India’s Shubman Gill on Saturday said the team will look to win the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand to get over their 2023 ODI World Cup title defeat.
“I am quite excited,” vice-captain Gill told reporters. “My second ICC event for team India and second final. The last time which we couldn’t do, we will try to do it this time.”
India went down to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023 on home soil in Ahmedabad in a heartbreaking defeat for the team, which had come into the title clash unbeaten, AFP reported.
However, Rohit Sharma’s team eased the heartache of fans a few months later when they lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup title — India’s first victory in a major global event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Gill, who was not part of the T20 triumph, said the ICC title in Barbados allows the team to go into Sunday’s final without any baggage.
“It’s also about once you get one title that kind of breaks the jinx and then it gives you the momentum and also you are not desperate about getting the title,” said Gill.
“Winning the title in 2024 doesn’t mean that we are less hungry, but it kind of gives us more balance that we have won an ICC title and we will try to do our best to win this one.”
India come into the title clash unbeaten in four matches after they went past Australia in the semi-final to eye a third Champions Trophy crown, AFP reported.
India have played all their matches in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions.
Gill said the importance of a final does come into the equation when they walk out but a champion team knows how to handle pressure.
“The big-match pressure is always there,” said Gill.
“This is the reason why we talk about big teams of previous years, including West Indies and Australia. Those teams played their best cricket in knock-outs. Easier said than done, but good teams play their best cricket under pressure.”
Virat Kohli has been in top form as he hit an unbeaten 100 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a group game and hit 84 in another successful chase in the semi-final.
Rohit has been slammed for not converting his starts into bigger scores, but his quick cameos have nonetheless allowed the team to build totals.
Gill, who opens with Rohit, said India’s batting depth has allowed the top-order to bat freely.
“I think this is the best batting line-up that I have been part of,” said Gill. “Rohit, Virat, I think all-time one-day greats. Rohit one of the best openers in white-ball and Virat one of the best ODI batsman ever,” he said.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch the final live and exclusively in the country on Ariana Television. The final gets underway at 1:30pm Kabul time.
Sport
Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament
Afghanistan’s national futsal team defeated Greenland 5-4 in their first match of the Intercontinental Futsal Cup in Brazil on Friday.
Afghanistan’s goals were scored by Omid Qanbari, Khudadad Ebrahimi, Farzad Mahmoodi and Bahman Girgich.
Four teams including Brazil, Afghanistan, Iran and Greenland are participating in the tournament.
Sport
Afghanistan’s futsal team to face Greenland in Brazil tournament
The Afghanistan National Futsal Team will play its first match in the Four-Nation Brazil Tournament against Greenland, the National Football Federation (NFF) said on Thursday in a post on Facebook.
NFF announced that the match will take place at 1:30 AM Kabul time on Friday.
The national futsal players arrived in Brazil on Wednesday after resolving visa-related challenges.
The tournament features teams from Brazil, Afghanistan, Iran, and Greenland.
Sport
Champions Trophy: Williamson praised for propelling New Zealand to semi-final win
New Zealand players Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra have showered Kane Williamson with praise, after the Kiwi legend reached yet another impressive mark in their semi-final win against South Africa on Wednesday.
New Zealand set a steep target in their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final – one that would prove to be too tricky to chase.
Their 362 runs became a new high mark for totals in Champions Trophy matches played in Lahore, moving past Australia’s score (356/5) from earlier in the tournament.
But in doing so, an even greater record was etched into the history books. Kiwi legend Kane Williamson became just the 16th player of all time to reach 19,000 international runs and the first New Zealander to do so.
That milestone came early in an innings that would go on to become his 48th century, across all formats, and his 15th in One-Day Internationals.
Williamson’s career as a run-scorer has been emphatic, reaching the mark of 19,000 international runs fourth-fastest of all time (440 innings), behind only Virat Kohli (399), Sachin Tendulkar (432) and Brian Lara (433).
The 34-year-old proved yet again he’s still at the peak of his powers, scoring 102 runs from 94 balls, highlighted by a mix of perfectly-timed traditional strokes and expansive new age shots that both proved equally as effective.
He came to the crease with the Kiwis at 48/1 in the eighth over and built a win-assisting partnership of 164 runs for the second wicket with Rachin Ravindra, who also made it to three figures, scoring 108 off 101 balls.
Ravindra relished the cool-headed help of Williamson, as the pair looked to take the game away from their opponents.
“It was nice to build a partnership first with Youngy (Will Young) and then Kane,” he said post-game.
“That is what helped me the most, being able to work with the guys in the team. Kane started accelerating so nicely.”
Captain Mitchell Santner, who also spoke after their win, continues to be in awe of Williamson’s feats, both as a batter and a leader.
“(Kane) keeps doing it,” Santner said post-game.
“That partnership (with Ravindra), that was massive for us and it looked like he might’ve been frustrated at times, but he was able to keep going and get through little periods where South Africa challenged us.
Celebrations will be short-lived for the Kiwis as they will now head back to Dubai, having played India at the same venue only a matter of days ago.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television on Sunday, March 9, from 1:30pm to watch the final.
