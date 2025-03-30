World
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies
India, China and Thailand are among Myanmar’s neighbours that have sent relief materials and teams, along with aid and personnel from Malaysia, Singapore and Russia.
The toll from Myanmar’s earthquake continued to rise on Sunday, as foreign rescue teams and aid rushed into the impoverished country, where hospitals were overwhelmed and some communities scrambled to mount rescue efforts with limited resources.
The 7.7-magnitude quake, one of Myanmar’s strongest in a century, jolted the war-torn Southeast Asian nation on Friday, leaving around 1,700 people dead, 3,400 injured and over 300 missing as of Sunday, the military government said.
The junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, warned that the number of fatalities could go up and his administration faced a challenging situation, state media reported, three days after he made a rare call for international assistance.
India, China and Thailand are among Myanmar’s neighbours that have sent relief materials and teams, along with aid and personnel from Malaysia, Singapore and Russia.
“The destruction has been extensive, and humanitarian needs are growing by the hour,” the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement.
“With temperatures rising and the monsoon season approaching in just weeks, there is an urgent need to stabilise affected communities before secondary crises emerge.”
The devastation has piled more misery on Myanmar, already in chaos from a civil war that grew out of a nationwide uprising after a 2021 military coup ousted the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Critical infrastructure – including bridges, highways, airports and railways – across the country of 55 million lie damaged, slowing humanitarian efforts while the conflict that has battered the economy, displaced over 3.5 million people and debilitated the health system rages on.
In some areas near the epicentre, residents told Reuters that government assistance was scarce, leaving people to fend for themselves.
“It is necessary to restore the transportation routes as soon as possible,” Min Aung Hlaing told officials on Saturday, according to state media. “It is necessary to fix the railways and also reopen the airports so that rescue operations would be more effective.”
The U.S. Geological Service’s predictive modelling estimated Myanmar’s death toll could top 10,000 and losses could exceed the country’s annual economic output.
Hospitals in parts of central and northwestern Myanmar, including the second-biggest city, Mandalay, and the capital Naypyitaw, were struggling to cope with an influx of injured people, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late on Saturday.
The quake also shook parts of neighbouring Thailand, bringing down an under-construction skyscraper and killing 18 people across the capital, according to Thai authorities.
At least 76 people remained trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, where rescue operations continued for a third day, using drones and sniffer dogs to hunt for survivors.
The opposition National Unity Government, which includes remnants of the previous administration, said anti-junta militias under its command would pause all offensive military actions for two weeks from Sunday.
The devastation in some areas of upper Myanmar, such as the town of Sagaing near the quake’s epicentre, was extensive, said resident Han Zin.
“What we are seeing here is widespread destruction – many buildings have collapsed into the ground,” he said by phone, adding that much of the town had been without electricity since the disaster hit and drinking water was running out.
“We have received no aid, and there are no rescue workers in sight.”
Sections of a major bridge connecting Sagaing to nearby Mandalay collapsed, satellite imagery showed, with spans of the colonial-era structure submerged in the Irrawaddy river.
“With bridges destroyed, even aid from Mandalay is struggling to get through,” Sagaing Federal Unit Hluttaw, a political association linked to the NUG, said on Facebook.
“Food and medicine are unavailable, and the rising number of casualties is overwhelming the small local hospital, which lacks the capacity to treat all the patients.”
In Mandalay, scores of people were feared trapped under collapsed buildings and most could not be reached or pulled out without heavy machinery, two humanitarian workers and two residents said.
“My teams in Mandalay are using work gloves, ropes and basic kits to dig and retrieve people,” said one of the humanitarian workers. Reuters is not naming them because of security concerns.
“There are countless trapped and still missing. The death toll is impossible to count at the moment due to the number trapped and unidentified, if alive.”
A video filmed by a Mandalay resident on Saturday and shared with Reuters showed patients in beds, some attached to drips, on the grounds outside a 500-bed orthopaedic hospital in the city.
Public and private health care facilities in Mandalay, including the Mandalay General Hospital and parts of Mandalay Medical University, were damaged by the quake, according to the World Health Organization.
Russian and Indian rescue workers were heading to Mandalay, and multiple teams of Chinese, Thai and Singapore rescue personnel have also arrived in the country.
In Bangkok, at the site of the collapsed 33-storey building, rescuers surrounded by shattered concrete piles and twisted metal continued their efforts to rescue dozens of workers trapped under the rubble.
Teerasak Thongmo, a Thai police commander, said his team of policemen and rescue dogs were racing against time to locate survivors, struggling to move around metal debris and sharp edges on an unstable structure.
“Right now, our team is trying to find anyone that might still be alive. Within the first 72 hours, we have to try and save those still alive,” he said.
Near the rescue operations, relatives and friends of the missing and trapped construction workers waited for news. Some broke down.
“Ploy, Ploy, Ploy, my daughter, I’m here for you now!” one woman wailed, as she was hugged by two others. “Ploy, can you hear me calling out for you?”
World
Myanmar quake death toll nears 700 as international aid starts to arrive
International aid began to arrive in Myanmar on Saturday as rescuers searched for survivors after a powerful earthquake devastated the Southeast Asian nation amid concerns the number killed would soar.
The death toll in Myanmar jumped to 694 with 1,670 injured, the military government said, up sharply from the 144 dead that state media reported on Friday, according to Reuters.
“Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and buildings were affected, leading to casualties and injuries among civilians. Search and rescue operations are currently being carried out in the affected areas,” the junta said in a statement issued on state media.
The junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, had warned on Friday of more deaths and injuries as he invited “any country” to provide help and donations.
A Chinese rescue team arrived on Saturday while Russia and the U.S. offered aid in the disaster, which struck at lunchtime on Friday and damaged hundreds of buildings in neighbouring Thailand.
The United States Geological Service’s predictive modelling estimated the death toll could exceed 10,000 people in Myanmar, and that losses could be greater than the value of the country’s gross domestic product. Susan Hough, a scientist in the USGS’s Earthquake Hazards Program, told Reuters it was difficult to predict an earthquake’s death toll, for various reasons including timing. When an earthquake strikes during the daytime, as it did in Myanmar, “people are awake, they have their wits about them, they are better able to respond,” she said.
SEARCHING FOR WORKERS IN TOWER RUBBLE
Much of the devastation was in Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, close to the epicentre of the quake.
In the Thai capital Bangkok, 1,000 km (620 miles) from the epicentre a rescue mission was stepped up on Saturday to find construction workers trapped under the rubble of a collapsed 33-storey tower.
A 37-strong team from China landed in Yangon, Myanmar’s former capital, early on Saturday, carrying medicine and equipment to detect signs of life with them, the Chinese embassy said in a Facebook post.
Russia said it was sending 120 experienced rescuers as well as doctors and search dogs, state news agency TASS reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with officials in Myanmar and that his administration would be providing some form of assistance.
Hough, who worked in Myanmar on the local seismology network, said the country’s mix of modern structures and traditional buildings would also play a role. Traditional buildings “are going to be less potentially deadly than concrete,” she said.
Thai authorities said nine people had died and 101 were missing in Bangkok, mostly labourers trapped in the rubble of the collapsed tower.
“We will do everything, we will not give up on saving lives, we will use all resources,” Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said at the site on Saturday, as excavators moved debris and drones scoured the rubble searching for survivors.
The Thai capital ground to a halt on Friday and Chadchart said hundreds of people had spent the night in city parks, but he said the situation was improving.
World
Putin suggests temporary administration for Ukraine to end war
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections and the signature of key accords to reach a settlement in the war, Russian news agencies reported early on Friday.
Putin’s comments, during a visit to the northern port of Murmansk, come amid U.S. attempts to forge a settlement to the conflict by re-establishing links with Russia and engaging with both Moscow and Kyiv, in separate talks. The Kremlin leader said he believed U.S. President Donald Trump truly wanted peace, Reuters reported.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has left hundreds of thousands of dead and injured, displaced millions of people, reduced towns to rubble and triggered the sharpest confrontation for decades between Moscow and the West.
Putin’s suggestion of a temporary administration appeared to address his long-held complaint that Ukraine’s authorities are not a legitimate negotiating partner as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stayed in power beyond the May 2024 end of his mandate.
“In principle, of course, a temporary administration could be introduced in Ukraine under the auspices of the U.N, the United States, European countries and our partners,” Putin was quoted as saying in talks with seamen at the port.
“This would be in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty.”
He said Trump’s efforts to proceed with direct talks with Russia – in contrast with his predecessor Joe Biden, who shunned contacts – showed the new president wanted peace.
“In my opinion, the newly elected president of the United States sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons,” the agencies quoted him as saying.
A White House National Security Council spokesperson, asked about Putin’s remarks on temporary administration, said governance in Ukraine was determined by its constitution and the people of the country.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
European leaders have pressed on with their own efforts, pledging after a meeting in Paris on Thursday to strengthen Kyiv’s army to ensure it was the cornerstone of future security in Ukraine.
France and Britain tried to expand support for a foreign “reassurance force” in the event of a truce with Russia, although Moscow rejects any presence of foreign troops in Ukraine.
UKRAINE REJECTS NOTION OF ILLEGITIMACY
Zelenskiy has rejected any notion questioning his legitimacy, saying Ukraine is barred by law from holding elections under martial law and holding a poll in wartime conditions would in any case prove impossible.
Zelenskiy has repeatedly accused Putin in recent days of wanting to press on with the conflict.
The Trump administration has proposed a new, more expansive minerals deal with Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the ongoing negotiations and a summary of a draft proposal obtained by Reuters.
Trump has said a minerals deal will help secure a peace agreement by giving the United States a financial stake in Ukraine’s future.
In his comments, Putin said Russia was steadily moving forward to achieving the goals it had set out in its Ukraine operation.
Russia, Putin said, was in favour of “peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense”.
“Throughout the entire line of military contact, our troops are holding the strategic initiative,” he said.
“We are gradually – perhaps not as quickly as some might like – but still persistently and with confidence moving towards achieving the goals set out at the beginning of this operation,” the agencies quoted him as saying.
More than three years after launching their full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces now hold about 20% of the country, with Moscow declaring four regions annexed. Its forces have also recovered much of the territory it initially lost in a Ukrainian incursion last August into its western Kursk region.
Putin praised the efforts in seeking a solution from the BRICS grouping it promotes as an alternative to traditional alliances – singling out China and India for praise.
He said Russia was ready to cooperate with many countries, including North Korea, to help end the war.
Western and Ukrainian sources say more than 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to bolster Russian forces in the Kursk region, although Moscow has not confirmed this.
Putin said Russia was also ready to work with Europe, but adding that Europe “conducts itself in inconsistent fashion”.
European countries, he said, were trying “lead us around by the nose, but it’s okay, we’ve become used to it. I hope that we won’t make any mistakes based on excessive trust in our so-called partners.”
World
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Researcher identifies “network of fake consulting and headhunting firms”
A network of companies operated by a secretive Chinese tech firm has been trying to recruit recently laid-off U.S. government workers, according to job ads and a researcher who uncovered the campaign, Reuters reported Wednesday.
Max Lesser, a senior analyst on emerging threats with the Washington-based think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said some companies placing recruitment ads were “part of a broader network of fake consulting and headhunting firms targeting former government employees and AI researchers.”
Little information is publicly available on the four consultancies and recruitment companies allegedly involved in the network, which in some cases shared overlapping websites, were hosted on the same server, or had other digital links, according to Reuters’ reporting and Lesser’s research.
The four companies’ websites are hosted at the same IP address alongside Smiao Intelligence, an internet services company whose website became unavailable during Reuters’ reporting.
Reuters could not determine the nature of the relationship between Smiao Intelligence and the four companies.
The news agency’s attempts to track down the four companies and Smiao Intelligence ran into numerous dead-ends including unanswered phone calls, phone numbers that no longer work, fake addresses, addresses that lead to empty fields, unanswered emails and deleted job listings from LinkedIn.
Lesser, who uncovered the network and shared his research with Reuters ahead of publication, said the campaign follows “well-established” techniques used by previous Chinese intelligence operations.
“What makes this activity significant,” he said, “is that the network seeks to exploit the financial vulnerabilities of former federal workers affected by recent mass layoffs.”
Reuters could not determine if the companies are linked to the Chinese government or whether any former federal workers were recruited.
Asked about the research, three intelligence analysts told Reuters the network appeared to be a prime example of how foreign-linked entities are trying to gather intelligence from staff fired or forced into retirement by President Donald Trump and billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Reuters in an email that China was unaware of any of the entities allegedly involved in the campaign and Beijing respects data privacy and security.
A White House spokesperson said China was constantly trying to exploit the United States’ “free and open system” through espionage and coercion.
“Both active and former government employees must recognize the danger these governments pose and the importance of safeguarding government information,” the spokesperson said.
One of the companies in the network, RiverMerge Strategies, bills itself on its website as a “professional geopolitical risk consulting company” and posted two since-deleted job listings on its since-removed LinkedIn page in mid-February.
One ad that sought a “Geopolitical Consulting Advisor” with experience with government agencies, international organizations, or multinational corporations, displayed that it had more than 200 applications, according to a screenshot of the LinkedIn post.
The other sought a human resources specialist who could “utilize a deep understanding of the Washington talent pool to identify candidates with policy or consulting experience,” and “leverage connections to local professional networks, think tanks, and academic institutions.”
Islamic Emirate faces a wave of negative propaganda: Supreme leader
Efforts underway to expand Afghanistan’s trade relations with India
Tahawol: Eid al Fitir and endless mourning in Gaza discussed
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies
Pakistan finalizes plans to detain and deport Afghans as deadline nears
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament
Afghanistan’s futsal team to face Greenland in Brazil tournament
Trump pauses all U.S. military aid to Ukraine after angry clash with Zelenskiy
Tahawol: Eid al Fitir and endless mourning in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Discussion over US warning on Iran
Saar: Moscow-Ankara talks on Syria discussed
Tahawol: IEA leader’s call for global engagement discussed
Saar: Ukraine’s response to Russia’s Black Sea deal discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan has the right to access Amu River’s water: Uzbek minister
-
Latest News3 days ago
Amnesty international urges Pakistan to halt Afghan deportations
-
Climate Change4 days ago
UN and ICRC warn of serious water shortage in Afghanistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings secure thrilling 11-run win over Gujurat Titans
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN ‘deeply disappointed’ over ongoing ban on girls’ secondary education
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan-Iran-Europe railway corridor activated
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway