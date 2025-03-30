Tahawol
Tahawol: Eid al Fitir and endless mourning in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Discussion over US warning on Iran
Tahawol: IEA leader’s call for global engagement discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over rising tensions between Iran-US reviewed
Latest News8 minutes ago
Islamic Emirate faces a wave of negative propaganda: Supreme leader
Business1 hour ago
Efforts underway to expand Afghanistan’s trade relations with India
Tahawol2 hours ago
World3 hours ago
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan finalizes plans to detain and deport Afghans as deadline nears
Latest News4 weeks ago
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s futsal team to face Greenland in Brazil tournament
World4 weeks ago
Trump pauses all U.S. military aid to Ukraine after angry clash with Zelenskiy
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol23 hours ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Moscow-Ankara talks on Syria discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Ukraine’s response to Russia’s Black Sea deal discussed
World5 days ago
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan has the right to access Amu River’s water: Uzbek minister
Latest News3 days ago
Amnesty international urges Pakistan to halt Afghan deportations
Climate Change4 days ago
UN and ICRC warn of serious water shortage in Afghanistan
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings secure thrilling 11-run win over Gujurat Titans
Latest News4 days ago
UN ‘deeply disappointed’ over ongoing ban on girls’ secondary education
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan-Iran-Europe railway corridor activated
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway