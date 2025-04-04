Acting foreign minister Muttaqi travels to Saudi Arabia

(Last Updated On: )

The leaders of the European Union and five Central Asian states called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms in a summit in Samarkand city of Uzbekistan on Friday.

“We emphasised our strong commitment to see Afghanistan develop into a secure, stable and prosperous State with inclusive government and governance systems that respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all its citizens, including women, girls, persons belonging to ethnic and religious groups and minorities, is at peace with itself and its neighbours, and that respects its international obligations,” the summit’s declaration reads.

They also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and recognized the need to continue supporting the people of Afghanistan.

The summit also called for “full and equal access to education conforming to international standards and participation in public life of women and girls in Afghanistan.”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly claimed that the current government in Afghanistan is inclusive and that human rights are respected.

Samarkand meeting marked first EU-Central Asia summit.

The leaders of the European Union and five Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan held their first summit on Friday to discuss ways to boost trade and other ties.

Addressing the summit, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed regret that the global community underestimates challenges emerging from Afghanistan.

“We believe it is important to actively engage the Afghan side in regional economic processes, also through implementation of investment and infrastructure projects, restoring the social sector.” Mirziyoyev said. “We hope for understanding and support in facilitating the international community’s constructive dialogue with the Afghan authorities to meet the current commitments.”