Acting foreign minister Muttaqi travels to Saudi Arabia
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has traveled to Saudi Arabia, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X on Friday.
Mujahid called the trip “an important step in further strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.”
He also spoke about the “honorable reception and excellent protocol” extended by Saudi officials to Muttaqi, adding that this reception reflects “Saudi Arabia’s goodwill and positive relations” with the Islamic Emirate.
Acting FM Muttaqi discusses trade and transit ties with UAE envoy in Kabul
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday met with Saif Mohammad al-Katbi, UAE’s special representative for Afghanistan and discussed bilateral relations, trade, visa facilitation, transit development and regional issues, said Zia Ahmad Takal, the head of public relations at the foreign ministry.
In a statement, Takal stated that Muttaqi evaluated the relations between the Islamic Emirate and the UAE as positive and expressed hope that implementing the agreements made during the recent visit to the UAE would further develop the trade and transit relations between the two countries.
According to the statement, Mohammad al-Katbi also regarded the relations between the two countries as important and added that the purpose of his visit to Kabul was to follow up on the recent agreements between the two countries’ foreign ministers.
EU-Central Asia summit calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
The leaders of the European Union and five Central Asian states called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms in a summit in Samarkand city of Uzbekistan on Friday.
“We emphasised our strong commitment to see Afghanistan develop into a secure, stable and prosperous State with inclusive government and governance systems that respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all its citizens, including women, girls, persons belonging to ethnic and religious groups and minorities, is at peace with itself and its neighbours, and that respects its international obligations,” the summit’s declaration reads.
They also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and recognized the need to continue supporting the people of Afghanistan.
The summit also called for “full and equal access to education conforming to international standards and participation in public life of women and girls in Afghanistan.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly claimed that the current government in Afghanistan is inclusive and that human rights are respected.
Samarkand meeting marked first EU-Central Asia summit.
The leaders of the European Union and five Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan held their first summit on Friday to discuss ways to boost trade and other ties.
Addressing the summit, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed regret that the global community underestimates challenges emerging from Afghanistan.
“We believe it is important to actively engage the Afghan side in regional economic processes, also through implementation of investment and infrastructure projects, restoring the social sector.” Mirziyoyev said. “We hope for understanding and support in facilitating the international community’s constructive dialogue with the Afghan authorities to meet the current commitments.”
Thirty, killed, 155 injured in traffic accidents in Afghanistan during Eid
As many as 80 traffic accidents occurred across Afghanistan on the last day of Ramadan and the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, resulting in 30 deaths and 155 injuries, the General Directorate of Traffic of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has announced.
It said in a statement that the number of traffic accidents during Eid this year has decreased compared to last year, as there were 98 accidents during Eid last year, leaving 50 dead and 185 injured.
The statement said that the fatalities in traffic accidents during Eid this year include 19 men, 2 women and 9 children.
The injured include 117 men, 8 women and 30 children.
