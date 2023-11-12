Connect with us

Australia says ports operator cyber incident ‘serious’

5 hours ago

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2023)

The Australian government on Sunday described as “serious and ongoing” a cybersecurity incident that forced ports operator DP World Australia to suspend operations at ports in several states since Friday, Reuters reported.

DP World Australia, which manages nearly half of the goods that flow in and out of the country, said it was looking into possible data breaches as well as testing systems “crucial for the resumption of normal operations and regular freight movement”.

The breach halted operations at the containers terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Western Australia’s Fremantle since Friday.

“The cyber incident at DP World is serious and ongoing,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A DP World spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on when normal operations would resume. The company, part of Dubai’s state-owned DP World, is one of a handful of stevedore industry players in the country.

The Australian Federal Police said they were investigating the incident, but declined to elaborate.

Late on Saturday, the National Cyber Security Coordinator Darren Goldie, appointed this year in response to several major data breaches, said the “interruption” was “likely to continue for a number of days and will impact the movement of goods into and out of the country”.

Science & Technology

Australia ports operator suffers ‘cybersecurity incident’, suspends operations

1 day ago

November 11, 2023

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2023)

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on Saturday that the government was working to respond to a cybersecurity incident that forced ports operator DP World Australia to suspend operations at ports in several states.

A DP World Australia spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday that operations at impacted ports were not yet restored.

A statement said the company “began responding to a cybersecurity incident on Friday”.

“Our teams are working diligently to contain the situation and determine the impact on our systems and data,” it said.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday that the government was coordinating a response.

Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator, appointed earlier this year in response to several major data breaches, was managing the official response to the incident, O’Neil said.

YouTube, TikTok must detail child protection measures by Nov 30, EU says

2 days ago

November 10, 2023

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2023)

YouTube and TikTok have been given a Nov. 30 deadline by the European Union to reply to an information request on how they protect children from illegal and harmful content, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The Commission is requesting more information on the measures the companies have taken to step up their efforts to protect minors in order to comply with the bloc’s new rulebook for Big Tech, the Digital Services Act, Reuters reported. 

Google and TikTok did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reuters on Wednesday reported EU industry chief Thierry Breton was planning the move.

The information request comes days after Breton told TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew to spare no effort to counter disinformation on its platform, owned by China’s ByteDance.

Breton recently also reminded Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai of the company’s obligation to protect children and teenagers.

Companies face fines as much as 6% of their global turnover for DSA violations.

“Based on the assessment of the replies, the Commission will assess next steps”, the Commission said.

NASA spacecraft discovers tiny moon around asteroid during close flyby

1 week ago

November 5, 2023

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2023)

The little asteroid visited by NASA’s Lucy spacecraft this week had a big surprise for scientists. It turns out that the asteroid Dinkinesh has a dinky sidekick — a mini moon.

The discovery was made during Wednesday’s flyby of Dinkinesh, 480 million kilometers away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars. The spacecraft snapped a picture of the pair when it was about 435 kilometers from them.

In data and images beamed back to Earth, the spacecraft confirmed that Dinkinesh is barely 790 meters across. Its closely circling moon is a mere 220 meters in size.

NASA sent Lucy past Dinkinesh as a rehearsal for the bigger, more mysterious asteroids out near Jupiter. Launched in 2021, the spacecraft will reach the first of these so-called Trojan asteroids in 2027 and explore them for at least six years. The original target list of seven asteroids now stands at 11.

Dinkinesh means “you are marvelous” in the Amharic language of Ethiopia. It’s also the Amharic name for Lucy, the 3.2 million-year-old remains of a human ancestor found in Ethiopia in the 1970s, for which the spacecraft is named.

“Dinkinesh really did live up to its name; this is marvelous,” Southwest Research Institute’s Hal Levison, the lead scientist, said in a statement.

Continue Reading
