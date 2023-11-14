Science & Technology
Joby shows off electric air taxis in New York, targeting 2025 launch date
Electric air taxis could be transporting passengers from JFK Airport to downtown Manhattan by 2025 – on quiet, emissions-free journeys that take around seven minutes.
Manufacturer Joby Aviation (JOBY.N) carried out an exhibition flight at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York on Sunday, the city’s first-ever electric air taxi flight and the first time Joby has flown in an urban setting, Reuters reported.
The craft can recharge in about five minutes, while passengers are unloading and boarding, said CEO JoeBen Bevirt. The idea is that travelers will book their trip, similar to a rideshare app.
The company aims to begin commercial passenger service in 2025 and is in the third of five stages of certification with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The cost of booking a trip has yet to be confirmed but the company has previously said it will likely be comparable to a rideshare in a car.
Australia says ports operator cyber incident ‘serious’
The Australian government on Sunday described as “serious and ongoing” a cybersecurity incident that forced ports operator DP World Australia to suspend operations at ports in several states since Friday, Reuters reported.
DP World Australia, which manages nearly half of the goods that flow in and out of the country, said it was looking into possible data breaches as well as testing systems “crucial for the resumption of normal operations and regular freight movement”.
The breach halted operations at the containers terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Western Australia’s Fremantle since Friday.
“The cyber incident at DP World is serious and ongoing,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
A DP World spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on when normal operations would resume. The company, part of Dubai’s state-owned DP World, is one of a handful of stevedore industry players in the country.
The Australian Federal Police said they were investigating the incident, but declined to elaborate.
Late on Saturday, the National Cyber Security Coordinator Darren Goldie, appointed this year in response to several major data breaches, said the “interruption” was “likely to continue for a number of days and will impact the movement of goods into and out of the country”.
YouTube, TikTok must detail child protection measures by Nov 30, EU says
YouTube and TikTok have been given a Nov. 30 deadline by the European Union to reply to an information request on how they protect children from illegal and harmful content, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The Commission is requesting more information on the measures the companies have taken to step up their efforts to protect minors in order to comply with the bloc’s new rulebook for Big Tech, the Digital Services Act, Reuters reported.
Google and TikTok did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Reuters on Wednesday reported EU industry chief Thierry Breton was planning the move.
The information request comes days after Breton told TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew to spare no effort to counter disinformation on its platform, owned by China’s ByteDance.
Breton recently also reminded Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai of the company’s obligation to protect children and teenagers.
Companies face fines as much as 6% of their global turnover for DSA violations.
“Based on the assessment of the replies, the Commission will assess next steps”, the Commission said.
