Health
Australia to apologize half a century after ‘Thalidomide tragedy’
Australia will issue a national apology to all citizens affected by the “Thalidomide tragedy”, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, more than half a century after babies were born with birth defects when mothers took the morning sickness pill.
Thalidomide was the active ingredient in a sedative widely distributed to many mothers in Australia and around the world in the early 1960s. It was found to cause malformation of limbs, facial features and internal organs in unborn children, Reuters reported.
“The thalidomide tragedy is a dark chapter in the history of our nation and the world,” Albanese said in a statement. “The survivors, their families, friends and carers have advocated for this apology with courage and conviction for many years. This moment is a long overdue national acknowledgement of all they have endured and all they have fought for.”
The thalidomide scandal triggered a worldwide overhaul of drug-testing regimes and boosted the reputation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which proved a lone voice in refusing to approve the drug, although it was distributed in the United States for testing. The British government in 2010 apologized to the victims, Reuters reported.
Thalidomide, developed by the German firm Gruenenthal, killed an estimated 80,000 children around the world before they were born, and 20,000 more were born with defects.
An Australian woman, who was born without arms and legs after her mother took Thalidomide, in 2012 won a multi-million dollar settlement from Diageo Plc, the local distributor. In 2010, Diageo agreed to make an A$50 million ($32 million) payment to 45 victims in Australia and New Zealand.
Albanese will deliver the apology in the Parliament on Nov. 29. There are 146 Thalidomide survivors registered with the government, though the exact number affected is unknown.
“In giving this apology, we will acknowledge all those babies who died and the families who mourn them, as well as those who survived but whose lives were made so much harder by the effects of this terrible drug,” Albanese said.
Health
Doctors successfully perform hip-joint replacement surgery at Kabul hospital
The Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that the orthopedic team has successfully performed a hip joint replacement surgery at the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul.
The ministry said that with the help of advanced modern medical equipment and efforts of the doctors, this hip joint replacement surgery was successfully performed.
The minister stated that the surgery was successfully done seven times by the specialist doctors over the past two months, as a result of which the health condition of the patients has returned to normal.
Earlier, defense ministry had also reported a brain tumor operation which was successfully performed by a neurosurgery team at this hospital.
Health
EU contributes 10 million euros to improve mental health, drug use disorder services in Afghanistan
The European Union has released an additional 10 million euros (an equivalent of 800 million Afghanis) to improve mental health and addressing drug use disorders in Afghanistan.
This additional EU funding will ensure that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will provide wider access to mental health and drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation services for vulnerable populations in Afghanistan, including to women and girls, EU said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The EU feels very strongly about improving the health and well-being of the people in Afghanistan”, affirmed Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires a.i. to Afghanistan. “It is important that those persons who struggle with mental health and drug use disorder have access to comprehensive health services and that they are helped to re-integrate into society. That is why the EU has decided to increase our funding to our partners WHO and UNODC. With this additional funding more people in need will be reached.”
“The EU’s support is essential in facilitating access to mental health and drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation services for vulnerable populations in Afghanistan,” emphasized Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan. “This additional €10 million funding will significantly enhance our endeavors to tackle the existing mental health and drug use disorder challenges among these populations, thereby enabling us to deliver the requisite care and support they rightfully deserve.”
EU said Afghanistan sees nearly 4 million drug user which equals close to 10 per cent of the population, and the worsening crisis has left most of the country’s drug treatment and rehabilitation centers struggling to cope and drug users without access to treatment.
“The additional funding is crucial in addressing drug use and its related disorders in Afghanistan by increasing access to integrated, evidence-based and human rights-oriented drug treatment and rehabilitation services”, said Anubha Sood, UNODC Representative in Afghanistan.
Health
Polio vaccination campaign to be rolled out across 14 provinces in Afghanistan
The latest polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan will launch on Monday across 14 provinces.
The organization Polio Free Afghanistan wrote on X, formerly Twitter that, the campaign will be launched in the provinces of Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan, Parwan, Kapisa, Kabul, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Ghazni.
This institution asked parents to vaccinate their children under five years old so that polio will eradicated in Afghanistan.
This year 5 cases of polio have been recorded in 5 Nangarhar province.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world that have not eradicating polio.
Polio is a viral disease that has no cure and causes paralysis of the body by damaging the spinal cord or the important nerve fiber that is located in the middle of the spine.
