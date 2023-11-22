Connect with us

Health

Over 1,000 people in Afghanistan die each year from diabetes complications

Published

5 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2023)

The Ministry of Public Health says 1,000 people die annually due to diabetes across Afghanistan and that last year, over 17,000 people were diagnosed as being diabetic.

Marking World Diabetes Day on Tuesday in Kabul, Habibullah Akhundzadah, Deputy Minister of Public Health, said: “In 2022, 17,499 people were diagnosed with diabetes and the number of patients is increasing.”

According to him, all health centers in the country have the ability to diagnose and treat patients with diabetes adding that efforts are being made to increase people’s awareness of the disease.

Naeemullah Safi, a representative of the World Health Organization, also said in this meeting that WHO cooperates with the Ministry of Public Health in the fight against diabetes.

“As we cooperate with the Ministry of Public Health in other sectors, we cooperate with this Ministry as much as we can in the control and provision of services for the fight against diabetes,” said Safi.

