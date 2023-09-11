Science & Technology
AWCC inaugurates Kabul-Mazar-Hairatan fiber optic network
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) on Monday inaugurated the Kabul-Mazar-e-Sharif and Mazar-Hairatan fiber optic network, which was officially put into operation.
Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Chairman of The Bayat Group, officially launched the network, which he said was a key infrastructure project in Afghanistan. He said this network will connect Central Asia and South Asia, while Afghanistan will become the central point of connection of countries in terms of telecommunications.
“This is a project which will connect Central Asia with South Asia through Uzbekistan, and will introduce Afghanistan as a key hub of communication in the area of information technology,” said Bayat.
“It means Afghanistan in the world map will be introduced based on the projects we are implementing,” he said.
In addition, the head of AWCC Aliullah Sarwari also said at the event that the project cost $15 million and all its equipment was purchased from reputable companies in the world. As such services that meet international standards will be provided to customers.
He added that with the implementation of this project, optical fiber safety has been considered in all aspects.
“All the fiber equipment complies with international standards. We have used the best quality cables which are produced by popular companies in the world. The equipment which activates the fiber optics is also from top companies in the world. It is very safe and reliable. At no point can there be interference in data transmission,” said Sarwari.
In the meantime, Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) officials also welcomed the launch of this project and said that AWCC is one of the first companies to have paid attention to the needs of the country and invest in infrastructure projects.
“Among the domestic companies, AWCC is one of the pioneering companies which launched these services. We appreciate the investment it has made in infrastructure,” said Atta Mohammad Yar, technical deputy of ATRA.
In addition, AWCC officials emphasized that in the future, they will expand the optical fiber network, possibly even outside the country’s borders, in order to connect Afghanistan with eastern Europe.
AWCC officials added that they are committed to investing in the country and are trying to provide quality services to customers.
Science & Technology
Meta developing new, more powerful AI system, WSJ reports
Meta Platforms (META.O) is working on a new artificial-intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Facebook parent is aiming for its new AI model to be ready next year, the Journal said, adding it will be several times more powerful than its commercial version dubbed Llama 2, Reuters reported.
Llama 2 is Meta’s open source AI language model launched in July, and distributed by Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) cloud Azure services to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s (GOOGL.O) Bard.
The planned system, details of which could still change, would help other companies build services that produce sophisticated text, analysis and other output, the newspaper reported.
Meta expects to start training the new AI system, known as a large language model, in early 2024, the report added.
Businesses and enterprises have flocked to the nascent generative AI market for newer capabilities and refining business processes since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT late last year.
Bloomberg News reported in July that Apple (AAPL.O) is working on AI offerings similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, adding that it has built its own framework, known as ‘Ajax’, to create large language models and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call ‘Apple GPT’.
Science & Technology
FAA order SpaceX to make 63 corrections on giant rocket before launch
SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again after its debut ended in an explosion, federal regulators said Friday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it closed its investigation into SpaceX’s failed debut of Starship, the world’s biggest rocket. The agency is requiring SpaceX to take 63 corrective actions and to apply for a modified FAA license before launching again, AP reported.
FAA officials said multiple problems led to the April launch explosion, which sent pieces of concrete and metal hurtling for thousands of feet (meters) and created a plume of pulverized concrete that spread for miles (kilometers) around.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in the accident’s aftermath that he improved the 394-foot (120-meter) rocket and strengthened the launch pad. A new Starship is on the redesigned pad, awaiting liftoff. It will fly empty, as before.
During the initial test flight, the rocketship had to be destroyed after it tumbled out of control shortly after liftoff from Boca Chica Beach. The wreckage crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX said fuel leaks during ascent caused fires to erupt at the tail of the rocket, severing connection with the main flight computer and leading to a loss of control.
That flight “provided numerous lessons learned,” the company said in a statement.
NASA wants to use Starship to land astronauts back on the moon in another few years. Musk’s ultimate goal is to build a fleet of Starships to carry people and supplies to Mars.
Science & Technology
Four ancient Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave in Israel
Four Roman-era swords, their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave, surfaced in a recent excavation by Israeli archaeologists near the Dead Sea, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.
The cache of exceptionally intact artifacts was found about two months ago and tells a story of empire and rebellion, of long-distance conquest and local insurrection, AP reported.
Researchers, who published the preliminary findings in a newly released book, propose that the arms — four swords and the head of a javelin, known as a pilum — were stashed in the remote cavern by Jewish rebels during an uprising against the Roman Empire in the 130s.
The find was part of the antiquities authority’s Judean Desert Survey, which aims to document and excavate caves near the Dead Sea and secure scrolls and other precious artifacts before looters have a chance to plunder them.
The cool, arid and stable climate of the desert caves has allowed exceptional preservation of organic remains, including hundreds of ancient parchment fragments known as the Dead Sea Scrolls.
Those Jewish texts, discovered last century and dated to the first centuries BCE and CE, contain the earliest known versions of the Hebrew Bible, as well as an assortment of esoteric writings.
Archaeologists returned to this particular cave near the desert oasis of Ein Gedi to document an inscription found decades earlier.
“At the back of the cave, in one of the deepest parts of it, inside a niche, I was able to retrieve that artifact — the Roman pilum head, which came out almost in mint condition,” said Asaf Gayer, an archaeologist with Ariel University.
But though the swords were found on the eastern edge of the Roman Empire, they were likely crafted in a distant European province and brought to the province of Judaea by soldiers in the military, said Guy Stiebel, a Tel Aviv University archaeologist specializing in Roman military history.
He said the quality of their preservation was exceptionally rare for Roman weapons, with only a small handful of examples from elsewhere in the empire and beyond its borders.
“Each one of them can tell you an entire story,” he said. Future research will focus on studying its manufacture and the origin of the materials in order to tease out the history of the objects and the people it belonged to — Roman soldiers and Jewish rebels.
“They also reflect a much grander narrative of the entire Roman Empire and the fact that from a small cave in a very remote place on the edge of the empire, we can actually shed light about those mechanisms is the greatest joy that the scientist can have,” he said.
