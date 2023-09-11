AWCC inaugurates Kabul-Mazar-Hairatan fiber optic network

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) on Monday inaugurated the Kabul-Mazar-e-Sharif and Mazar-Hairatan fiber optic network, which was officially put into operation.

Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Chairman of The Bayat Group, officially launched the network, which he said was a key infrastructure project in Afghanistan. He said this network will connect Central Asia and South Asia, while Afghanistan will become the central point of connection of countries in terms of telecommunications.

“This is a project which will connect Central Asia with South Asia through Uzbekistan, and will introduce Afghanistan as a key hub of communication in the area of information technology,” said Bayat.

“It means Afghanistan in the world map will be introduced based on the projects we are implementing,” he said.

In addition, the head of AWCC Aliullah Sarwari also said at the event that the project cost $15 million and all its equipment was purchased from reputable companies in the world. As such services that meet international standards will be provided to customers.

He added that with the implementation of this project, optical fiber safety has been considered in all aspects.

“All the fiber equipment complies with international standards. We have used the best quality cables which are produced by popular companies in the world. The equipment which activates the fiber optics is also from top companies in the world. It is very safe and reliable. At no point can there be interference in data transmission,” said Sarwari.

In the meantime, Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) officials also welcomed the launch of this project and said that AWCC is one of the first companies to have paid attention to the needs of the country and invest in infrastructure projects.

“Among the domestic companies, AWCC is one of the pioneering companies which launched these services. We appreciate the investment it has made in infrastructure,” said Atta Mohammad Yar, technical deputy of ATRA.

In addition, AWCC officials emphasized that in the future, they will expand the optical fiber network, possibly even outside the country’s borders, in order to connect Afghanistan with eastern Europe.

AWCC officials added that they are committed to investing in the country and are trying to provide quality services to customers.