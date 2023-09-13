Science & Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Apple launched a new series of iPhones that included a new titanium shell, a faster chip and improved video game playing abilities, Reuters reported.
The biggest surprise with the iPhone 15 that will come out Sept. 22: It did not raise prices, reflecting the global smartphone slump.
The event at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters comes amid lingering economic uncertainty, especially in China, Apple’s third-largest market where it faces challenges from expanded restrictions on using its iPhones in government offices and the first new flagship phone in several years from Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL).
Huawei raised its second-half shipment target for the new Mate 60 series smartphone, which has satellite capability, by 20%, the country’s official Securities Times reported on Tuesday shortly before the Apple event.
Apple did not deliver any blockbuster surprises, and shares closed down 1.7% after event.
While Apple avoids the terms artificial intelligence, or AI, the technology was the driver of several new features.
An Apple executive said the company used machine learning to detect a person in the frame, allowing users to turn a picture into a portrait immediately or later in the Photos app.
Apple also showed off new watches, including a Series 9 Watch with a feature called “double tap” where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.
It uses machine learning to detect tiny changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together, freeing up the other hand for other tasks like walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee, said Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.
Both the Pro and other iPhone 15 models will have a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100% recycled cobalt in their batteries, Reuters reported.
Apple said the iPhone 15’s satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance. It is rolling out the feature out with the American Automobile Association (AAA) in the United States.
Apple said that USB-C charging cables are coming to both its iPhone 15 and the charging case of its AirPods Pro devices. The move reflects requirements from European regulators to use USB-C and allows the use of the same charging cables already used for iPads and Macs.
“I was expecting Apple to try and spin the all USB-C decision in certain way but they didn’t they were very matter of fact in the way they talked about it,” said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies. She said the shift “brought some differentiation to the iPhone Pro, because there’s faster throughput for data transfer. That is going to be valuable for people” who use the device for professional photography, Milanesi said.
Apple also said the iPhone 15 Pro can capture what it calls “spatial videos” by using two of the device’s cameras to capture a three-dimensional video. Those videos will be viewable on Apple’s Vision Pro headset that is due out early next year, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said.
The Pro’s use of titanium makes it lighter and stronger than previous models of other metals, read the report.
Bob O’Donnell, head of TECHnalysis Research said the steady prices were a surprise.
“I think both Apple and the carriers recognize that with consumers feeling pressure on their budget and the lack of dramatic changes it’s getting harder to convince people to upgrade. Keeping prices stable should help with that,” he said.
The iPhone 15 costs $799, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 and the Pro series starts at $999. The Pro Max starts at $1,199, the same prices as last year for the same levels of storage. Last year, Apple offered a $1,099 iPhone Pro Max model with less memory.
Apple still relies on iPhone for more than half of its sales, but the global smartphone market has slumped from shipping 294.5 million total phones to 268 million in the second quarter. Apple’s shipments declined the least of any major smartphone maker, dropping from 46.5 million phones to 45.3 million, according to data from Counterpoint Research.
The outdoor sports-focused Apple Watch Ultra 2 has new features for cycling and diving and what Apple said is the brightest screen it has ever made. The Series 9 will start at $399 and the Ultra 2 watch will start at $799 and be available Sept. 22.
Apple will no longer use leather in any of its products, said Lisa Jackson, the company’s environmental chief. The company is replacing some of those products with a textile called “FineWoven” that it says feel like suede, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
AWCC inaugurates Kabul-Mazar-Hairatan fiber optic network
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) on Monday inaugurated the Kabul-Mazar-e-Sharif and Mazar-Hairatan fiber optic network, which was officially put into operation.
Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Chairman of The Bayat Group, officially launched the network, which he said was a key infrastructure project in Afghanistan. He said this network will connect Central Asia and South Asia, while Afghanistan will become the central point of connection of countries in terms of telecommunications.
“This is a project which will connect Central Asia with South Asia through Uzbekistan, and will introduce Afghanistan as a key hub of communication in the area of information technology,” said Bayat.
“It means Afghanistan in the world map will be introduced based on the projects we are implementing,” he said.
In addition, the head of AWCC Aliullah Sarwari also said at the event that the project cost $15 million and all its equipment was purchased from reputable companies in the world. As such services that meet international standards will be provided to customers.
He added that with the implementation of this project, optical fiber safety has been considered in all aspects.
“All the fiber equipment complies with international standards. We have used the best quality cables which are produced by popular companies in the world. The equipment which activates the fiber optics is also from top companies in the world. It is very safe and reliable. At no point can there be interference in data transmission,” said Sarwari.
In the meantime, Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) officials also welcomed the launch of this project and said that AWCC is one of the first companies to have paid attention to the needs of the country and invest in infrastructure projects.
“Among the domestic companies, AWCC is one of the pioneering companies which launched these services. We appreciate the investment it has made in infrastructure,” said Atta Mohammad Yar, technical deputy of ATRA.
In addition, AWCC officials emphasized that in the future, they will expand the optical fiber network, possibly even outside the country’s borders, in order to connect Afghanistan with eastern Europe.
AWCC officials added that they are committed to investing in the country and are trying to provide quality services to customers.
Science & Technology
Meta developing new, more powerful AI system, WSJ reports
Meta Platforms (META.O) is working on a new artificial-intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Facebook parent is aiming for its new AI model to be ready next year, the Journal said, adding it will be several times more powerful than its commercial version dubbed Llama 2, Reuters reported.
Llama 2 is Meta’s open source AI language model launched in July, and distributed by Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) cloud Azure services to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s (GOOGL.O) Bard.
The planned system, details of which could still change, would help other companies build services that produce sophisticated text, analysis and other output, the newspaper reported.
Meta expects to start training the new AI system, known as a large language model, in early 2024, the report added.
Businesses and enterprises have flocked to the nascent generative AI market for newer capabilities and refining business processes since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT late last year.
Bloomberg News reported in July that Apple (AAPL.O) is working on AI offerings similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, adding that it has built its own framework, known as ‘Ajax’, to create large language models and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call ‘Apple GPT’.
Science & Technology
FAA order SpaceX to make 63 corrections on giant rocket before launch
SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again after its debut ended in an explosion, federal regulators said Friday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it closed its investigation into SpaceX’s failed debut of Starship, the world’s biggest rocket. The agency is requiring SpaceX to take 63 corrective actions and to apply for a modified FAA license before launching again, AP reported.
FAA officials said multiple problems led to the April launch explosion, which sent pieces of concrete and metal hurtling for thousands of feet (meters) and created a plume of pulverized concrete that spread for miles (kilometers) around.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in the accident’s aftermath that he improved the 394-foot (120-meter) rocket and strengthened the launch pad. A new Starship is on the redesigned pad, awaiting liftoff. It will fly empty, as before.
During the initial test flight, the rocketship had to be destroyed after it tumbled out of control shortly after liftoff from Boca Chica Beach. The wreckage crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX said fuel leaks during ascent caused fires to erupt at the tail of the rocket, severing connection with the main flight computer and leading to a loss of control.
That flight “provided numerous lessons learned,” the company said in a statement.
NASA wants to use Starship to land astronauts back on the moon in another few years. Musk’s ultimate goal is to build a fleet of Starships to carry people and supplies to Mars.
