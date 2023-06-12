AWCC opens another customer services center in Takhar

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Monday officially opened another customer services center in Taloqan city, the capital of Takhar province.

AWCC officials say this new center has the necessary facilities and standards have been met to assist customers. They said they also have plans to open customer service centers in districts in the province in future.

According to officials, the company has more than 50 telecommunication sites in Takhar, most of which provide 4G internet services.

“Afghan Wireless Communications Company provides services with about 58 sites [in Takhar]. Among these, about 90% of sites supply customers with standard 4G and 3G services,” said Khair Mohammad Saljoqi, head of AWCC in the northeast zone.

“Today, we witnessed the opening of a customer services center in Taloqan city, Takhar province, and we are planning to open more customer services centers in Takhar province, especially in remote districts,” said Ahmadullah Burhani, head of sales for AWCC.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Telecommunications and Technology of Takhar, AWCC is the only network that covers a large part of Takhar province with telecommunication services. However they have asked that services be expanded to cover remote areas.

“The Afghan Wireless Communications network has its valuable and extensive services at the level of Takhar province, the majority of places in Takhar are covered by telecommunication services,” said Ahmad Shah Rasikh, Administrative Director of Takhar Telecommunications Department.

“Afghan Wireless Communications Company is considered one of the most reliable companies in Afghanistan and we are fully satisfied with the provision of telecommunication and internet services of the Afghan Wireless network,” he added.

The residents of Talowan city welcome the provision of better internet and telecommunication services by AWCC and they call on the company officials to provide quality internet services in the districts as well.

“Afghan Wireless network is more active than other networks in Takhar and we are satisfied with the services it provides,” a resident said.

According to AWCC officials, this company has extensive plans for telecommunication and internet coverage in remote areas, especially in the northeastern zone of the country.