Poison spread by the enemy still in place, says Haqqani

Addressing a gathering of religious scholars, tribal elders and local officials, the Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said that the “poison” of the enemies still remains in Afghanistan and a lot of work is needed to build public trust.

Sirajuddin Haqqani’s trip to the north of the country is at the request of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate.

Assessing the security situation and addressing the needs of local people are said to be on Haqqani’s agenda.

During his speech in Sar-e Pul, Haqqani emphasized that now pockets of power in the north have been dismantled and the IEA has put an end to oppression and injustice.

“I have traveled here to the north based on the order of the leadership of the Emirate. You share your problems and needs and also your suggestions with me in consultation with each other. I will share it with His Highness Amirul Momineen and we will try to address them,” Haqqani said.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Sar-e Pul said that security prevails in the province and people are satisfied with the IEA.

“Thank God, today you and I are hosting such personalities whose honesty, justice and sincerity have been proven to all people,” Mohammad Nader Haqjo said.

In his speech, Haqqani also said that although enemies planted the seeds of discrimination and prejudice and created mistrust among the ethnic groups of Afghanistan in the past twenty years, the Islamic Emirate will eradicate the seeds of prejudice and discrimination among the Afghan ethnic groups and will try to create friendship and trust.

“Allah defeated the great powers of the world, America and NATO, by the poor people of Afghanistan, but a lot of work is needed to build trust due to the poison that the enemy has spread,” Haqqani said.